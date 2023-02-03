“I’d go for him for [the] best bargain” – Darren Bent tips hat to Arsenal over January signing 

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has dubbed Arsenal's signing of Jorginho as the bargain of the January window. He believes that getting a proven winner in at £11 million was a great piece of business for the Gunners.

Jorginho jumped ship from Chelsea to Arsenal on deadline day after the Blues accepted the Gunners' offer.

The Blues will receive £11 million from the Gunners, and then another million each if the North London side win the Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent was stunned at Chelsea's decision to let go of Jorginho. He backed the Italian to be the bargain signing of the window and said:

"For someone who is that experienced, what Arsènal needed [and] a proven winner [for] £12m? I'd go for him for [the] best bargain."

Chelsea told they will regret Jorginho's move to Arsenal

Chelsea have been told by their former player Chris Sutton that they will regret selling Jorginho to Arsenal. He claimed that the Italian is going to help the Gunners win the Premier League title this season, and the fee they paid for him was low.

Speaking on Daily Mail's Transfer Confidential, Sutton claimed that Arsenal's moves for Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice could still happen in the summer, but they got what they needed with the signing of Jorginho on deadline day. He said:

"I'm surprised he's gone to Arsènal and Chelsea are helping Arsènal. I think, from Arsènal's point of view, he may be the signing which helps him win the Premier League. I think that he's a really talented player. This looks like a compromise because they're saying 'we're not going to get Moises Caicedo and we're not going to get Declan Rice in this window'."

"At 31 it's a good piece of business, for £10m or £12m it's cheap as chips. From Arsènal's point of view, that's a 10. I I really think that's a no brainer and a smart piece of business."

The Italian midfielder could make his debut this weekend when the Gunners take on Everton.

