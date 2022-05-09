“I’d be very happy” – Piers Morgan names his preferred Arsenal forward trio including Cristiano Ronaldo for next season

British journalist Piers Morgan has named Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah in his preferred Arsenal lineup for next season.

The Manchester United star's future has come under question once again following the club's miserable campaign.

The Portuguese will also miss the Champions League for the first time in 20 years if he stays on at Old Trafford next season. The Red Devils are set to finish outside the top four places in the league and could even go down to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Morgan, who's an Arsenal supporter implied the Gunners could swoop in for the United striker. They could start him alongside Martinelli and Nketiah in an interesting combination of youth and experience.

He wrote on Twitter:

"I’d be very happy if Arsenal’s forward line next season was @gabimartinelli @EddieNketiah9 and @Cristiano - perfect mix of youth, pace & 🐐 class talent/experience. And to those who don’t think Ronaldo would come to us, why wouldn’t he? He nearly joined us when he was 18."

The five-time Ballond d'Or was close to joining the Emirates outfit almost two decades ago before he signed for Manchester United.

Former Gunners coach Arsene Wenger has himself admitted in the past (via The Guardian) that he was close to recruiting the Portuguese. They even had an agreement in place, but the Red Devils outbid them and priced him away to Old Trafford instead in 2003.

GOAL @goal



He even had lunch with Arsene Wenger at their training ground Cristiano Ronaldo was SO CLOSE to joining Arsenal instead of Manchester UnitedHe even had lunch with Arsene Wenger at their training ground Cristiano Ronaldo was SO CLOSE to joining Arsenal instead of Manchester United 😱He even had lunch with Arsene Wenger at their training ground 😩 https://t.co/g85Jw4Az6C

Ronaldo still has a year on his contract with United. Despite all the exit rumors, it's hard to see him join the north London outfit, who'll be looking for a new goalscoring talisman in the summer.

Ronaldo open to staying at Manchester United: Reports

Ronaldo recently met with his former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson to discuss his future, as per the Sunday Mirror (via Sky Sports). Latest reports now suggest he's open to continuing at the club if their incoming coach Erik ten Hag wants him.

utdreport @utdreport @JBurtTelegraph] Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at #mufc . Ten Hag believes it would be foolish not to retain Ronaldo and wants him to be a key player #mulive Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at #mufc. Ten Hag believes it would be foolish not to retain Ronaldo and wants him to be a key player #mulive [@JBurtTelegraph]

The Dutchman will take over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer and will stamp his own authority on the squad, which has cast doubts on their No. 7's future.

However, Ten Hag has himself admitted that it would be 'foolish' not to retain Ronaldo, as per The Telegraph (via Sports Illustrated). He even wants the veteran to be a key player in his Manchester United squad.

