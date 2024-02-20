"I’d be very happy to play derbies against him" - Antoine Griezmann makes Kylian Mbappe claim amid latter's reported Real Madrid move

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann recently talked about his compatriot Kylian Mbappe's reported switch to Real Madrid this summer. The duo represent the French national team together and play key roles for Les Bleus, even helping them win the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Last week, Mbappe reportedly informed PSG of his decision to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season, bringing his seven-year spell at the club to an end. The forward has long been coveted by Los Blancos, and has agreed a deal with the Spanish giants, according to the BBC.

Antoine Griezmann spoke to the media ahead of his side's clash against Inter Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. He said that he would like to face the 25-year-old in the keenly contested Madrid derbies between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“Mbappé? He’d be very welcome in Spain. I’d be very happy to play derbies against him.”

Griezmann and Mbappe are the all-time top-scorers for their respective clubs. Antoine Griezmann has found the net 175 times in 377 appearances for Los Colchoneros, while Kylian Mbappe has 244 goals in just 291 appearances for the reigning French champions.

This season, Griezmann has contributed 18 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances for his side, while his countryman has 32 goals and seven assists in 31 games for PSG. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have faced each other four times this season, with Los Colchoneros claiming two wins, and Los Blancos claiming just one.

Kylian Mbappe reaches agreement over Real Madrid switch: Reports

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly reached an agreement to sign for Real Madrid in the summer, ending all speculation over his future. The 25-year-old had been linked with multiple sides since announcing his decision to leave France at the end of the season.

Mbappe wanted his future sorted out before March, hence his decision to inform PSG that he intends to leave. The former AS Monaco man has now reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid for free in the summer, and will take the number ten shirt at the club.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague reported for the BBC that the forward has agreed to a five-year contract with Los Blancos. He will earn €15 million per season and will receive €150 million as a signing-on bonus over his five years at the club, while keeping a percentage of his image rights.