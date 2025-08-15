“I’d be like, ‘do you even know me?’” - WNBA star Sophie Cunningham explains why Georgina Rodriguez should have rejected Cristiano Ronaldo

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has claimed that Georgina Rodriguez should have turned Cristiano Ronaldo's proposal down. Rodriguez announced the pair’s engagement after eight years of dating on Monday, August 11 with a photo that focused on her stunning diamond ring.
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has claimed that Georgina Rodriguez should have rejected Cristiano Ronaldo. She insisted that the ring is too extravagant for her liking and she would have never accepted it. On her "Show Me Something" podcast, Cunningham said, as per Marca:
"Honestly, not a fan of it. It's too big. If someone were to propose to me and had that, I think I would say no. I'd be like, 'Do you even know me?'"
As per Forbes, the ring Ronaldo proposed with contains one of the rarest and most exquisite diamonds in the world. The diamond seems to be an oval-cut stone of approximately 50 carats with a D colour grade, as per the report, with the clarity of VVS1 or better.
The ring is estimated to be worth roughly $3 million as claimed by Forbes. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez has two kids and Rodriguez is also the stepmother of Ronaldo's three other children.
Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sanchez reacts after Georgina Rodriguez confirms getting engaged to Cristiano Ronaldo
Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sanchez reacted on social media after Georgina Rodriguez confirmed getting engaged with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine-Spanish model and entrepreneur shared her engagement ring's picture on Instagram on Monday, August 11, with the caption:
"Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives."
Social media erupted following her post with fans, friends and family congratulating the couple. Lauren Sanchez commented on the post where she wrote:
"So happy for you.💓"
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016 and are one of the most celebrated couples in the world. They had their first daughter in 2017 and also gave birth to twins in 2021, but the baby boy sadly died during childbirth while the daughter survived.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar previously had three other children and stepmother Georgina takes care of them. They all currently stay together in Saudi Arabia with Ronaldo being a key player for Al-Nassr and the face of the Saudi Pro League.