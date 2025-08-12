  • home icon
Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sanchez reacts with 4-word message after Georgina Rodriguez confirms getting engaged to Cristiano Ronaldo

By Deepungsu Pandit
Published Aug 12, 2025 05:49 GMT
Lauren Sanchez left a comment on Georgina Rodriguez's post
Lauren Sanchez left a comment on Georgina Rodriguez's post

Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez has reacted with a four-word message after Georgina Rodriguez confirmed her engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine social media personality shared a picture of the engagement ring on instagram on Monday with the caption:

"Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives."

The Portuguese superstar has been in a relationship with Georgina since 2016, and the news of her engagement quickly went viral. Fans, friends, and family flooded her post with comments, and Lauren Sanchez also joined in, writing:

"So happy for you.💓"
also-read-trending Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez welcomed their first daughter in 2017. The Argentine influencer gave birth to twins in 2021, but the baby boy passed away during childbirth.

Ronaldo also has three other children, and they all stay together. The Portuguese superstar is currently preparing for the upcoming campaign with Al-Nassr. The Saudi Pro League club have strengthened their squad over the summer after tying the five-time Ballon d'Or winner down to a new deal.

The Riyadh-based club roped in Joao Felix from Chelsea in a reported 43.7m deal. Al-Nassr also signed Inigo Martinez from Barcelona on a Bosman move, after the Spaniard terminated his contract with the Catalans. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently stated that Kingley Coman is all set to join the Saudi club from Bayern Munich.

What has Cristiano Ronaldo previously said about marrying Georgina Rodriguez?

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo had previously confirmed that he would eventually get married to Georgina Rodriguez. The Portuguese superstar may be in the twilight of his career, but his influence in world football remains unparalleled.

The 40-year-old has won 36 trophies so far, and has scored 938 goals from 1281 games. However, fans were always fascinated about the Al-Nassr star's relationship with Georgina, wondering when the two are going to tie the knot

Speaking on the Netflix documentary I am Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo said that he would get married when they get that 'click'.

“I always tell her, ‘When we get that click.’ Like everything in our life, and she knows what I'm talking about. It could be in a year, it could be in six months, or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it will happen,” said Ronaldo.

Georgina Rodriguez was born in Argentina, and raised in Spain, and is a well-known face in the fashion and entertainment industry.

Deepungsu Pandit

