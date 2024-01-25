“I’d like to drink some beers but I’m tired” - Inaki Williams after travelling 12 hours to play for Athletic Club against Barcelona

Athletic Club star striker Inaki Williams was pivotal for his side as they claimed a 4-2 win over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. The Ghanaian star was in his country's squad for the AFCON, and only returned to Spain after their elimination from the competition.

Ghana listed Inaki Williams for AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire, his second major tournament with the national team. The 29-year-old featured in all three of his side's matches in the competition as they crashed out of the group stage after picking up only two points.

Athletic Club hosted Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, having eliminated Alaves in the previous round. The Basque club were set to be without one of their most trusted players, Williams, for the match, until the elimination of Ghana from AFCON.

Inaki Williams came on in the second half of the encounter and showed remarkable sharpness to score his side's third goal in extra time. Afterwards, the Ghanaian international revealed to the press that he felt very tired, especially after his flight from Cote d'Ivoire.

“Honestly I’d like to go drink some beers with the guys but I’m more than tired. I’m going back home!”.

The experienced forward was thrown into the fray in the 59th minute as a replacement for Malcom Adu, having arrived in Spain less than 24 hours prior. He scored his team's third goal in the second half of extra time to put Athletic Club up by 3-2 in the game.

Inaki Williams has long been known to be a fit player, and he holds the record for the most consecutive games in La Liga history with 251 games. The Ghanaian began his career with the Basque club and is one of their most important players.

Inaki Williams returns to put Barcelona to the sword

Williams returned to the fold for Athletic Club as his side beat Barca 4-2. The experienced forward scored the winner on the night in extra time to put his side up 3-2.

The Basque side took the lead after Gorka Guruzeta found the net inside the first minute of the clash. Barcelona equalised through Robert Lewandowski, before Lamine Yamal fired home a sensational strike to put Xavi's side in the lead.

Oihan Sancet equalised for Athletic Club in the second half, before Williams delivered in extra time. His younger brother Nico scored a fourth goal to seal the win.