“I’d like to face Barcelona” - Serie A boss makes bold claim after securing UCL Round of 16 spot

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri hopes to be drawn against Spanish champions Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Both teams were among those who qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament despite losing on the final day of the group stage.

Following a second-place finish in the Serie A last season, Lazio qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in three years. The Italian side had to navigate their way in a group that had Atletico Madrid, Dutch champions Feyenoord, and Scottish champions Celtic.

Maurizio Sarri successfully led Lazio to the knockout stage after they finished second, four points behind Atletico Madrid in Group E. They picked up ten points from their six games in the group stage, losing 2-0 to Diego Simeone's side on the final matchday.

Sarri spoke to the press following his side's qualification in the Round of 16 and said he looks forward to meeting Spanish giants Barcelona. The former Chelsea boss added that he had never faced the Spanish side and hopes to do so for the first time in his career. He said (via Sky Sport):

“I’d like to face Barcelona at UCL round of 16, honestly. It’d be my pick as I’ve never faced Barça as a coach and it’d be wonderful experience."

Despite managing some of Europe's top sides such as Napoli, Chelsea, and Juventus, Sarri has never faced the Spanish giants. He has played in the UEFA Champions League with both Italian sides but not in his lone season at Chelsea.

Lazio are in Pot 2 for the Round of 16 draw and can potentially face one of Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid, or Real Sociedad.

Barcelona unconvincing in reaching UCL knockout

Barcelona reached the last 16 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League as group winners in a group that had Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp, and FC Porto. The Spanish giants, however, lost to Shakhtar and Antwerp.

Unlike the Catalans, Real Madrid managed to finish their group-stage campaign with a 100% record and are among the favorites for the competition. La Blaugrana has been inconsistent this season, to say the least.

Barcelona last won the UEFA Champions League in 2015 and failed to make it out of the group stage in the last two editions. Manager Xavi has an unimpressive record in the competition with six wins and six defeats from 14 matches. The Spanish giants have lost their fear factor in the competition and could be easy prey for teams in the knockout stages.