"I’d like to see him in a more attacking team" - Arsenal told by former player to sign £70 million-rated striker who is as good as Erling Haaland

Arsenal have been urged by retired goalkeeper Giovanni Galli to sign £70 million-rated striker Dusan Vlahovic, who the Serie A legend says is as good as Erling Haaland. The Gunners have long been linked with a move for the Juventus forward, and his potential impact on the team could be significant due to his goalscoring.

Mikel Arteta and the London Colney hierarchy were reportedly interested in making a move for Vlahovic during the January transfer window. They were said to have explored a deal for his services but were eventually unable to go ahead because of the constraints around financial rules.

However, Arsenal have been asked to go for Vlahovic again in the summer by Giovanni Galli, who has nothing but praise for the Juventus striker. In an interview with Tuttosport, the retired goalkeeper said (via TBR Football):

“Maybe it may seem like a provocation to you, but for me, it’s not that much of a provocation. If I were Guardiola and they told me, ‘You would make the exchange between Vlahovic and Haaland’, I would do it easily. Dusan has nothing to envy the Norwegian.”

Galli continued:

“At Juve, he must take advantage of the few opportunities that come his way because the Bianconeri are not a team that doesn’t grind out play like City who have 10 chances per game. Yet Vlahovic already has 12 goals despite everything."

The former Italian goalkeeper finished:

"I’d like to see him in a more attacking team. If he were at Manchester City, he would also score 50 goals a season like Haaland. I’m sure.”

Arsenal begin pursuit of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has become one of the more impressive defensive midfielders in the Premier League, thanks to his performances at Everton. The 22-year-old has played 59 matches for the club, catching the eye of European giants, including Arsenal and Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

According to Football Insider (via The Hard Tackle), the Gunners are keen on bringing Onana into their ranks in the coming transfer window. While Everton are going through a challenging season, the 22-year-old has been a beacon of light, and thus, Arsenal are reportedly interested in his services.

However, they will have to fight off competition in Newcastle United, as the Magpies have also shown serious interest in the defensive midfielder. However, both clubs will be concerned about being able to afford him, as his current market value sits at €50 million, and Everton could make an even higher demand.