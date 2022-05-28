"I'd like to see that!" - Roberto Carlos names Real Madrid legend who would have had a 'good fight' with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Real Madrid's legendary full-back Roberto Carlos has named former teammate Raul as the player who would have given Liverpool's world-class defender Virgil van Dijk a good fight.

According to the former Brazil international, Raul would have been a thorn in the Reds' captain's side, as the former Madrid striker was notable for his ruthless attacking quality. Speaking to Mirror Football, Roberto Carlos explained:

"Raul. Raul knew how to play against English teams. He would fight and go head-to-head with the defenders, so him against Virgil van Dijk, for example, would be a really good fight. I'd like to see that!"

There's a good chance the legendary Brazilian is right. After all, Raul was one of the most clinical marksmen in Real Madrid's long history. He famously won the Champions League three times with Roberto Carlos, and by his retirement in 2012, no player had more Champions League goals than Raul.

Da4ry @LFC_Da4ry



The best defender to ever exist. Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool and won every single major trophy in 4 years without losing a single League game at Anfield.The best defender to ever exist. Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool and won every single major trophy in 4 years without losing a single League game at Anfield. The best defender to ever exist. 🐐 https://t.co/mKmFWh5Itv

The Madridistas won't really miss their retired Galactico when facing Liverpool today, as Karim Benzema has successfully picked up Raul's baton. Benzema has long surpassed Raul's record of 66 Champions League goals for Madrid, having scored a remarkable 74 goals. This season has already seen the Frenchman manage an astonishing 15 goals in 11 continental games, and he will be Liverpool's biggest threat tonight.

Real Madrid have announced 26-man squad to face Liverpool in Paris tonight

The Spanish champions have announced their 26-man squad for the Champions League final tonight. Carlo Ancelotti has opted for all the star names available to him as the Madrid boss looks to celebrate a fantastic double at Liverpool’s expense.

Star names like Marcelo, Isco, Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic, Dani Ceballos and Eden Hazard have been included in the team for the final despite not featuring prominently this season. Ancelotti will be hoping that the players bring their experience of success to the group as they head to the Stade de France.

So without further ado, here is the Real Madrid squad that travelled to Paris for the UEFA Champions League final:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias

Defenders: Alaba, Militao, Nacho, Carvajal, Mendy, Marcelo, Vallejo

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Camavinga, Vazquez, Ceballos, Isco

Forwards: Benzema, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Bale, Hazard, Asensio, Jovic, Mariano

The starting lineup will likely feature players likeBenzema and Vinicius Junior, both of whom have excelled all season. Midfielders Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric will likely hold down the middle of the park. While Thibaut Courtois is expected in goal, defenders are likely be Alaba, Militao, Carvajal and Mendy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashwin