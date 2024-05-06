"I’d like to stay, but we’ll see what happens" - USMNT star reveals transfer preference amid links to Manchester United 

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie, a Manchester United target, has commented on his future at Juventus.

The 25-year-old has assisted 10 times in 36 games across competitions this season. Seven of those assists have come in 33 outings in Serie A, where Juve are third after 35 games, a whopping 23 behind champions Inter Milan.

Despite being contracted with the Allianz Stadium till 2025, McKennie faces an uncertain future at the club. GOAL has reported that Juve have offered him a new deal, but the player is yet to sign across the dotted lines.

Amidst that, there are reports of interest from the Premier League, especially United, and also from Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. However, McKennie told DAZN (via GOAL) that he would prefer to remain in Italy:

“I have a year left in my contract, and my agent is speaking with the director. I’d like to stay, obviously, but we’ll see what happens. Hopefully, we can work it out. As for the team, we have the same goal we’ve had for the past three years.

"We want to win the Scudetto and play a big role in the Champions League; we want to return Juventus to the glory days, how it was before. Juventus are a team with a lot of winning history, and this team wants to show that we belong in that history as well, so hopefully, we can win the Coppa Italia, at least a trophy this season and finish the season strong and for the future put Juventus where we belong.”

Overall, McKennie has 13 goals and 15 assists in 132 games across competitions for Juventus since arriving in the summer of 2020.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United have had a largely underwhelming season. Set to finish outside the top-four and miss out on UEFA Champions League football, the Red Devils bowed out of the competition in the group stage, finishing last.

Their EFL Cup title defence also ended early, but they could end the season with silverware for the second straight year, as they play holders Manchester City in a repeat FA Cup final from 2023.

Before that, though, the Red Devils take on Crystal Palace away in the Premier League on Monday (May 6), having won just once in five games in the competition. They lost the reverse fixture 1-0 at home in September.