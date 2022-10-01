Create

“I’d like to take this opportunity to formally apologize”, “Made my day” – Chelsea fans feel they were ‘harsh’ on 22-year-old star after his iconic display in 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

The Blues were rescued by a 90th winner from Conor Gallagher
Sachin Bhat
Modified Oct 01, 2022 11:29 PM IST

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League today, courtesy of a late stunner from Conor Gallagher, and fans feel they've been harsh on the youngster.

The 21-year-old midfielder opened his account for the club with a stupendous effort in the 90th minute from long range at Selhurst Park on October 1.

Brilliantly evading his marker on the edge of the box, he unleashed a ferocious strike into the top corner. His strike left Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita with no chance as the Blues secured their fourth league win of the season.

Brilliant goal from Conor Gallagher!!! https://t.co/EDhwjOUKZp

It was his 11th goal in the English top-flight but the first one in Chelsea colors and the Blues faithful could not contain their excitement.

Gallagher has received his fair share of criticism this season for poor displays, including a red card against Leicester City in August. He struggled to adapt to life in west London after returning from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

However, the midfielder came off the bench today and turned in a talismanic display. This is now changing perceptions about him among Chelsea's fanbase.

One fan admitted he was a bit harsh on Gallagher while another issued the player an apology. Here are some of the best reactions to his stunning goal today:

I was a bit harsh on Gallagher tbf, he’s better than mount. Good finish tbf just like Havertz vs England.
Conor Gallagher what a fvcking goal
Important 3 points and fantastic finish by Conor Gallagher
Havertz needs to be watching Gallagher YouTube clips
I'd like to take this opportunity to formally apologize to Sir Conor Gallagher. King 👑 #CFC #gallagher https://t.co/EJPicnHAkO
Thank you Conor Gallagher, 3 points in but we've a lot to do😔
Where are all the connor Gallagher haters now ? #ChelseaFC #GallagherPrem
Conor gallagher..that's the tweet.Made my day conor love u.

Chelsea win, but still unconvincing

Chelsea were saved the blushes today by Gallagher, whose stunning goal handed them a hard-fought victory, but it was far from a convincing performance.

The Blues had 65% possession but mustered only three shots on target, and had to wait until the 90th minute to find their winner.

It showed a lack of efficiency in the side, who're still struggling to discover their attacking form.

FULL-TIME Crystal Palace 1-2 ChelseaConor Gallagher's superb late strike seals all three points for Graham Potter in his first #PL match as Chelsea manager#CRYCHE https://t.co/wlkask74Kb

Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling drew blanks. Mason Mount's goal-drought continued as he's yet to open his account for the season even after nine games in all competitions.

This was just the start of a challenging month ahead, with a daunting fixture against AC Milan in the Champions League at home up next on Wednesday.

The west London side still haven't kicked into gear but it's about time they do.

