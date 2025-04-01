"I'd be looking at either of those two" – Ex-Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo names two strikers Blues should move for next summer

Former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo has told his former team to sign a new striker this summer, naming two players in the process.

During a recent chat with British online bookmaker Ladbrokes, Di Matteo was asked to offer his thoughts on the Blues' current offensive depth. He replied (h/t Metro):

"I like Nicolas Jackson a lot, and he's someone who can only get better. I still think, though, Chelsea need a striker who is going to score them 25 goals a season – if you want to win the league, or challenge, that's what you need. That's not a criticism of Jackson though; I also think another striker would allow you the option to sometimes play with two up-front."

Identifying two potential transfer targets for the Blues, Di Matteo added:

"Up front, there are a couple of options you could go for. Alexander Isak, at Newcastle – he's been playing in the Premier League for a while now, so he knows very much what the league is about. Then you've got Victor Osimhen, who has already been linked with the club before and he's a top, top striker. I'd be looking at either of those two, personally."

Alexander Isak, who is reportedly also an Arsenal target, has been in fine form for Newcastle United this season. The 25-year-old has contributed 23 goals and five assists in 33 total appearances for his side this season, helping them lift the EFL Cup.

Victor Osimhen, on the other hand, is currently relishing a stellar term at Galatasaray. The 26-year-old Nigerian has found the back of the net 26 times and provided five assists in 31 games across competitions for the Turkish team this campaign.

Roberto Di Matteo hails Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Speaking to Ladbrokes, Roberto Di Matteo claimed that current Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is the right choice for his former club. He said (h/t Metro):

"I really like Enzo Maresca – his team plays great football, on the front foot, and they create a lot of chances. Things could be better in terms of conversion, but there's a good system in place there. I don't see an issue there, with Maresca, at all."

Since joining Chelsea past summer, Maresca has guided his team to 25 wins, seven draws, and 11 losses in 43 matches in all competitions.

The Blues will next face Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League contest at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (April 3).

