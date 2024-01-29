“I’d lose my girlfriend over Klopp” - Liverpool fan makes hilarious claim, video goes viral

A Liverpool fan hilariously claimed that he would rather lose his girlfriend than manager Jurgen Klopp in a recent interview that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Borussia Dortmund boss announced on Friday (January 26) that he would be exiting Anfield at the end of the season. When asked about the German's exit by @MailSport, a fan reacted by saying:

"It's still not sunk in. It's like losing a family member, honestly, it is."

He was then asked to pick between Klopp and his girlfriend, to which the fan reacted:

"She's going to kill me, but I'd lose my girlfriend over Klopp."

Taking notice of these comments and reacting to the hilarious clip, a fan wrote on X:

"That’s the love we have for our gaffer."

Another commented:

"Get your priorities straight kid."

Klopp joined Anfield in 2015 and has led Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles once each during his tenure. He's also won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup once each with the Reds, among other honors.

Jurgen Klopp confirms that he will not manage any English team other than Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he will not return to the Premier League to manage another English club following his Anfield exit. However, the German clarified that he wouldn't be putting an end to his managerial career.

He told LFC TV:

"But I don't know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitely - I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100%. That's not possible.

"My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn't. I couldn't for a second think about it. There's no chance."

Klopp could end his tenure with the Reds by claiming another Premier League title. The Merseysiders are currently atop the league standings, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool are preparing for two important fixtures that could dictate which way the title race goes. First is a home match against Chelsea on Wednesday (January 31). Then the Reds travel to Arsenal on Sunday (February 4), who are also five points behind the leaders.