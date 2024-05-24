"I'd be losing hair for the 90 minutes" - Rio Ferdinand makes Manchester United vs Manchester City FA Cup final prediction

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has predicted Manchester City to outclass his former side in their upcoming FA Cup final clash. The two rivals are set to face each other at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 25.

The Cityzens will be brimming with confidence after securing their fourth Premier League title in a row following their 3-1 win against West Ham United last Sunday. They have also had Manchester United's number this season, defeating them both home (3-1) and away (3-0) in the league.

On the other hand, the Red Devils have been poor this season, finishing eighth with 60 points - their lowest-ever finish in the Premier League era. They will need to find a way to secure FA Cup glory to qualify for the UEFA Europa League next season after Newcastle United finished seventh in the standings above them.

Ferdinand conveyed a detailed prediction on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, where he said (via METRO):

"Based on what I’ve seen this season from both sides, Manchester City and Manchester United, I’ve got no confidence, I have to say. It’s the first time I’m going to a cup final with Man United and thinking that we have a very, very, very, very small chance of winning this game.

"You always backed Man United, 'It’s the cup final, Man United are gonna win this', or, 'Man United have got a real good chance to win it'. The gap between Man United and City now is at its biggest that it has ever been. The fall off that we’ve had compared to them right now is huge so how can I, in my right mind, go into this game with any sort of confidence?"

He added:

"You have a puncher’s chance because we’ve got someone like Bruno [Fernandes] maybe or Marcus [Rashford] or [Alejandro] Garnacho who can have a moment, an explosive moment. Remember Marcus’ goal against them earlier in the season.

"There are people that can do that but can we keep City out for the rest of the game? You’ll sitting there on tenterhooks, I’d be losing hair for the 90 minutes, the beard going even greyer."

When asked for his score prediction, he replied:

"But it’s going to be an absolute crazy effort and huge amount of luck and fortune, I think, for us to get anything out of this game. My heart says Man United on penalties and we limp to penalties, but my head says City are going to beat us.

"I can’t give a score. I just think they’ll win, I’ve got to be honest. They will take it out of our hands and we won’t even see the ball."

These two sides faced each other in last season's FA Cup final as well, where City defeated Manchester United 2-1.

"I honestly feel that it’s gone too far now" - Rio Ferdinand gives his verdict on Ten Hag's future at Manchester United

Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand reckons Erik ten Hag no longer has a future at Old Trafford, even if they find a way to defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag had a stellar debut season last year, winning the Carabao Cup and guiding Manchester United to a third-place finish in the league. However, his side have struggled for any sort of consistency this season and haven't won a trophy. Additionally, the Dutchman has failed to win the Old Trafford faithful over with his style of play.

From the aforementioned source, Ferdinand claimed:

"I don’t think it matters. I honestly feel that it’s gone too far now. I’d be surprised if INEOS kept Ten Hag as the manager next season. There’s something in my that’s telling me that."

The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, and Kieran McKenna have been touted as possible replacements for Ten Hag.