"I’d love him at Arsenal" - Laura Woods wants the Gunners to sign £80 million rated star amid links to Chelsea

TalkSPORT host Laura Woods wants Moises Caicedo to join Arsenal over Chelsea amid the 21-year-old being linked to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

Moises Caicedo has had an exceptional season for Brighton & Hove Albion this season. The defensive midfielder made 43 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist, helping the Seagulls qualify for the UEFA Europa League for the first time in history.

The Ecuador international has proven himself to be an impactful defensive midfielder. As per The Guardian, both the Blues and Arsenal are interested in his services. With four years left on his contract, he has been valued at £80 million by Brighton.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed it was 'quite likely' that Caicedo will join the west London club this summer. As a Gunners fan, Laura Woods replied (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I just hope Caicedo doesn’t go to Chelsea because I’d love him at Arsenal.”

Moises Caicedo would be a massive signing for Mauricio Pochettino to revamp the Blues' midfield. Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all expected to leave this summer, hence the Brighton man would slot right in.

It would be a massive blow for Mikel Arteta's side who will be looking to strengthen their squad as well. After losing out on signing Mykhaylo Mudryk to the Blues in January, the Gunners will be hoping to get this deal over the line soon.

Arsenal also had two bids rejected for Caicedo in the January transfer window.

Robbie Keane gives verdict of Arsenal and Chelsea challenging Manchester City for title next season

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Robbie Keane has given his verdict on Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Manchester City won their fifth title in six years this season after narrowly beating the north London club to the trophy. Despite trailing for 248 days, Pep Guardiola's side went on a tippable run to finish their campaign with 89 points, five ahead of the Gunners.

Robbie Keane spoke to Betway, predicting next season's title race to be a three-horse race (via METRO):

"Next year, I don’t think it’s going to be a two-horse race with Arsenal. I think Liverpool will be back in the fold, I really believe that. With Mauricio Pochettino coming in, I think Chelsea could be good, but they might need a year or two. I think it will be a lot closer next year, in terms of teams challenging."

The Blues had a dismal 2022-23 season finishing 12th with just 44 points, their lowest ever in the Premier League era. Pochettino will need to be given time in order to revamp the squad and get back to winning ways.

