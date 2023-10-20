“I’d love Erling to win. But Messi “ - Guardiola shares honest opinion on Ballon d’Or battle between Haaland and Lionel Messi

Pep Guardiola has stated that he would love for Erling Haaland to win the Ballon d'Or this year but he realizes Messi is a more likely candidate.

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City's Premier League match on Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion, Guardiola opined that Haaland should win the Ballon d'Or as City won the treble last season.

He said:

"Haaland should win - Yes. We won the treble and he scored a million goals."

However, Guardiola is aware of the fact that Haaland might not be able to pip Messi to football's most prestigious individual prize. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner fired Argentina to the World Cup and received the Golden Ball at the competition.

He also won the Ligue 1 title with PSG last season. Messi scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians last season. Meanwhile, Haaland netted 52 goals and laid out nine assists in 53 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City last term.

Guardiola added:

"The Ballon d'Or has to be two sections. One for Messi, and after look for the others. The worst season of Messi is the best for the rest.

“Realistically I want Haaland to have it cause he helped us achieve what we achieved, I would love it. But Messi won the World Cup. It’s good players here are up for the award, it makes us so proud.”

The winner of the much-coveted award will be announced at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on October 30.

Haaland struggling for form at Manchester City

Haaland has suffered a dip in form at Manchester City of late. After getting off to a roaring start to the new season, his goalscoring output has taken a hit in recent weeks. Haaland has scored only one goal in his last five appearances across all competitions for City.

The Norwegian marksman will be hoping to return to goalscoring form as the Cityzens play hosts to Brighton at the Etihad on Saturday. With City missing both Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne during this period, Haaland was starved for service.

The midfield combination of Rico Lewis, Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic proved to be nowhere as creative as Haaland would have wanted.

In 12 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Manchester City, Haaland has scored eight goals and provided two assists.