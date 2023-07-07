“I’d love to now replicate it” – Mount opens up on being inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo as he takes No.7 at Manchester United

New Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount recently admitted he was inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo after taking the iconic No.7 shirt at Old Trafford.

On July 5, Manchester United secured the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year deal for a fee of £60 million (including add-ons). The 24-year-old donned the No.7 shirt, which was vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo in November 2022.

The attacking midfielder joins an iconic group of players in Manchester United history to have worn that shirt. This includes the likes of David Beckham, Eric Cantona, George Best, Bryan Robson, and Ronaldo.

Mason Mount is hoping to do justice with the responsibility of being the team's No.7. In an interview with MUTV, he recalled how back in 2008 he watched Cristiano Ronaldo score an iconic knuckle-ball free-kick against Portsmouth. He said (via GOAL):

“I was probably around 10. I was there in the away end, supporting my team Pompey, and was able to witness that special moment. I think that video of me taking the free-kick in training was after that day. So, it inspired me. And seeing that special moment at Old Trafford, I was in the away end. As I said, I was in awe of that situation and that iconic moment. So, I'd love to now replicate it.”

The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping Mount can help transform Manchester United's midfield next season as they pursue more silverware under Erik ten Hag.

The former Chelsea star made 195 appearances across all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists. He also helped the Blues win three trophies, including the 2021 UEFA Champions League. Mount also won the Chelsea Player of the Year award on two occasions, including the season where they won the Champions League.

Mount will be hoping to bring similar levels of success to what Ronaldo did during his first stint at Old Trafford. At the same time, he will be hoping to avoid the complication the Portuguese forward shared with the club towards the end of his second spell at Old Trafford.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United on bad terms during the 2022-23 season?

Cristiano Ronaldo established himself as a club legend during his first stint at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009. However, his return to the club in the summer of 2021 didn't end on a happy note. Let's take a look at what went wrong:

The Portugal ace had a decent first season, finishing as the club's top scorer with 24 goals in 38 appearances. However, during the 2022-23 campaign, the 38-year-old fell out with manager Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo found himself being benched and was limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions, where he scored just three goals. His frustrations boiled over and he slammed the club and manager in an interview with BBC Broadcaster Piers Morgan.

This led to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract being mutually terminated just days later, ending his tenure with the club. Ronaldo would go on to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

He has scored 14 goals and made two assists in 19 games for Al Nassr since joining them in December. Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid footballer in the world.

