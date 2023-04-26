"I'd love to see him play for Barca again" - Sergio Aguero wants PSG star Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona

Sergio Aguero recently expressed his desire to see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi return to Barcelona.

The former Manchester City striker seemed set to link up with his compatriot at club level after completing a free transfer to Camp Nou in the summer of 2021. However, the Catalans weren't able to renew Messi's contract that summer, leading to his departure from his boyhood club.

In an interview with cryptocurrency, gaming and betting operator Stake, Aguero voiced his support for Messi's return to Barca, stating:

"Wherever he feels like. That's the best place for him. I wish Leo the best, because he deserves it. Nothing can beat whatever his choice is."

Discussing the potential impact of Messi's return to Camp Nou, Aguero said:

"I'd love to see him play for Barca again, but as I said, it's on him to decide. We all know what Leo can give back to Barca once more."

In what appears to be a bold move to make this reunion possible, Barcelona are reportedly considering selling three key players to finance Messi's return. According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, that list includes Franck Kessie, Raphinha, and Andreas Christensen.

Messi's departure from Barca in August 2021 was a tearful affair, but rumors of a return have been swirling ever since. His contract with the Parisians is set to expire in June, bringing his future into the spotlight once more.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently fueled the speculation, seemingly confirming Messi's return to the club in a viral social media clip. However, the move is far from simple, considering their current financial constraints. If the Blaugrana are to bring their legend back to Camp Nou, they must first lighten their wage bill by offloading players.

Messi's potential return to Barca could be the spark the club needs to reignite their European aspirations.

Lionel Messi to Barcelona looks likely as PSG shift focus to youth development

As Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) nears its expiration date, the French club seems less inclined to extend the Argentine superstar's stay.

With only two months left on Messi's contract, they appear to be re-evaluating their priorities. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly keen to create a more financially sustainable project, reducing the reliance on high-profile signings and placing a stronger emphasis on nurturing young French talent.

The club plans to bolster this youth-focused approach by recruiting promising Ligue 1 youngsters and investing in their upcoming state-of-the-art training facility in Poissy, Paris. According to the Mirror, the new training center will concentrate on developing the best young talent the city has to offer.

This shift in focus away from big-name signings like Lionel Messi could signal the end of the Argentine legend's time in Paris, sparking further speculation about his Barcelona reunion.

