"I'd love to stay" - Arsenal star whose contract is running out desperate to stay at the club for a long time

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson has stated that he would love to extend his stay at the club.

Nelson's current deal with the Gunners is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season. The player hasn't been linked with too many other clubs, but recently said he would love to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond the summer of 2023.

When asked if he wanted to continue with his current club, Nelson told football.london (as quoted by TBR Football):

“Of course! I’ve been here since I was eight and Arsenal is all I know. I’m only a couple of minutes from the stadium, all my family is there. So of course I’d love to stay.”

Nelson is part of a stacked Gunners frontline that also includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah. As a result, Mikel Arteta has largely only used him in the UEFA Europa League, where he started two of their six group-stage matches.

The Englishman also played his first Premier League game of the season back in October away to Nottingham Forest. Nelson came on as a substitute for Saka and registered two goals and an assist in a 5-0 win for his team.

Speaking about his improved game-time before the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Englishman said:

“Yeah it’s amazing. I’ve said a few times, I’ve been here since I was eight and I’m 23 now so I’ve been here a long time and I’m Arsenal through and through. So to be playing, even in games just like this I’m delighted.”

Nelson notably missed eight matches across competitions for the team due to a thigh injury early in the season. However, he is now focused on what lies ahead and said:

“Of course, injuries are just a minor setback, but of course, I just look towards the future and hopefully, I can play many more years at the club.”

The 23-year-old has been on Arsenal's books since 2019, but has played just 55 times for the club across all competitions. In those matches, Nelson has contributed six goals and six assists.

He notably spent last season on loan at Dutch club Feyenoord, recording four goals and seven assists in 32 matches.

"Yeah, 100%" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Reiss Nelson potentially signing a new contract

Reiss Nelson has seemingly made it clear that he wants to extend his stay at Arsenal. Following his bright start to the season, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta also stated that the player has every chance of receiving a new contract.

Arteta told football.london in a report from October:

"Yeah, 100% (on Nelson's chances of signing a new deal). That is why he is here, because we want to have that opportunity with him. He was willing to take that opportunity and again it’s down to him to show it now on the pitch.

"Out there [in training], he is showing it every day, how he is working, a lot of things that he has changed and improved in many things that in our opinion could have been better. Now he is on the right track, now he needs to perform."

Nelson most recently featured in a friendly for Arsenal, scoring the eventual winner in a 2-1 victory over AC Milan.

He is expected to play a part once again when Arteta's men take on Juventus on December 17 in their final friendly before the club season resumes.

