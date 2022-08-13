"I've never heard of him" - Manchester United legend says he has 'bad feeling' about Red Devils signing Adrien Rabiot

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot's potential transfer to Manchester United has been adjudged not to be a good piece of business on the club's part by pundits and fans. Red Devils legend and MUFC TV pundit Lou Macari has echoed these thoughts, revealing that he does not fancy the move.

After seemingly failing to land top transfer target Frenkie de Jong in the ongoing window, Manchester United shifted their attention to other alternatives. One name to pop out was Bianconeri central midfielder Rabiot. The 27-year-old has played 397 games for club and country, winning a whopping 24 trophies.

Macari, however, insists that the player has not done anything of note and therefore has never heard of Rabiot's name. The fact that there were no other significant parties interested in a transfer for the Manchester United target worries the MUFC pundit. He said, via TEAMtalk:

“What’s his name? I’ve never heard of him because I don’t think I should have heard of him," said Macari.

He added:

"Football clubs spend millions and millions of pounds to put scouts out there all round Europe to keep their eye on all the players.

So if you were going to be a Manchester United scout and asked about somebody at some club, he’d give you a real breakdown on them. They spend millions. No-one has made a move for this fella. Why?”

The Guardian reported that the Old Trafford outfit have agreed a £15 million initial deal with Juventus for their player. The transfer now hinges on an agreement on personal terms with Rabiot and his mother Veronique, who is also his agent.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man Utd director will be in Turin to meet with Adrien's camp. Today's meeting is scheduled between John Murtough and Veronique Rabiot, not with the player who was in contact with Erik ten Hag on Monday through a direct call. Negotiation will be about the salary.Man Utd director will be in Turin to meet with Adrien's camp. Today's meeting is scheduled between John Murtough and Veronique Rabiot, not with the player who was in contact with Erik ten Hag on Monday through a direct call. Negotiation will be about the salary. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Man Utd director will be in Turin to meet with Adrien's camp. https://t.co/zxtISxFeF4

Further, the former Manchester United midfielder is skeptical about the deal because no other Premier League club has tried swooping in for the Frenchman.

"Why aren’t the rest of the clubs in this country, that have done well in the transfer market, why aren’t they interested in him? Why aren’t Man City or Liverpool? You always need a good player. And if this fella’s a good player, your Liverpools, your Man Citys, even Tottenham now, their owner’s spending loads of money, Arsenal are spending money to get themselves back into contention. No, I just get a bad feeling about the guy.”

Manchester United want to sign back-up goalkeeper to De Gea

According to 90min, Erik ten Hag is interested in bringing a goalkeeper to Old Trafford this summer to play back-up to first-choice David de Gea. Southampton's Alex McCarthy is on the shortlist and the Red Devils could make a move before the transfer window concludes.

Since joining the Saints in 2017, McCarthy has been Southampton's first-choice goalkeeper. Last season, he suffered an injury which saw him miss a significant chunk of the season, but the 32-year-old is still effective between the posts. Manchester United only have Tom Heaton as De Gea's cover at present and signing the Southampton goalkeeper would make a lot of sense.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Alex McCarthy as a second choice goalkeeper 🤔 Alex McCarthy as a second choice goalkeeper 🤔

The 32-year-old has played 141 Premier League games till date, keeping 29 clean sheets in them.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shardul Sant