"I'd probably choose Arsenal" - 21-year-old transfer target says he would choose the Gunners over Real Madrid 

Mykhailo Mudryk has said he would choose Arsenal over Real Madrid if both clubs came calling for him during the winter transfer window.

Mudryk has been shining for Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk so far this season. In 16 games across competitions, he has scored eight goals and provided eight assists.

While speaking to compatriot Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife Vlada Sedan in an interview, Mudryk hinted that he would prefer a move to the Emirates over the Santiago Bernabeu.

The winger said (via Football365):

“I check on Arsenal in ‘myscore’ and know when they’re playing I can check on them I also watch them too. (Arsenal are) a very dynamic side, in general not just in controlling possession but also in scoring goals. From a purely theoretical fantasy perspective if there was the option of being a bench player for Real Madrid or a starter for Arsenal, I’d probably choose Arsenal, but it’s a tough question that involves a lot of factors.

“I would first want to know from the head coach that even if I wasn’t a guaranteed starter, that I’d receive a chance. Essentially I need to hear directly from the manager what he envisages my role to be in his side."

He further stated that he has been surprised by how many fans of the north London club have interacted with him on social media.

He said:

"One surprise for me was how many Arsenal fans followed me. No other club’s fans have interacted as much as them. Telling me that they are waiting for me, saying ‘Come to us’. One of my recent posts has over 500 comments saying that.”

The Gunners reportedly made a late £30 million bid to sign Mudryk in the summer, but were turned away by Shakhtar.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about his team's performances this season

Mikel Arteta was recently quizzed on whether his team has exceeded expectations this season.

Speaking to the media after the Gunners' 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arteta said (via the club's official website):

"Yes, but I take it day by day and not even in game by game. I understand that the better we do the daily things and we commit to doing those things better every single day, every individual is going to contribute to the team to be better and that's what I want too."

He was further asked whether focusing on other teams could make his side lose focus. Arteta said:

"That's the way that you live this league and that's the beauty and you start to do that on the second game of the season because the competition is so big, that you're really looking at other opponents and I think it's something that every team does. When I've been in other teams, we used to do it all the time. As a player or as a coach and it's natural."

He continued:

"But then you have to focus on your own thing, your own performance and winning the game. This week, I think it was very tricky because there were too many things around the World Cup and certain individuals, but the boys did what they had to do."

Going into the World Cup break, table-toppers Arsenal have 37 points from 14 games. They have opened up a five-point gap over second-placed Manchester City.

