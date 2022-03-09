"I’d probably hold fire" - Darren Bent urges 24-year-old to see who becomes permanent Manchester United manager before deciding future

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent feels forward Marcus Rashford should stay put at Manchester United. Bent believes the Englishman could be the preferred option under a new manager next season.

Rashford has failed to find his best form this season after a belated start in late 2021, and has struggled for playing time and goals.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick hasn’t shied away from dropping Rashford for youngster Anthony Elanga. That has subsequently given rise to rumors that Rashford is considering his future at the club.

His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

Rangnick will only manage the team until the end of the season, however, as United are looking for a new permanent manager. The German will then take on a two-year consultancy role at the club.

Hence, Bent feels Rashford should stick around next season as well. He told Football Insider:

“I’d probably hold fire if I am Marcus Rashford just to see who comes in. Because the new a new manager could come and if all of a sudden he could have a clear out."

He added:

“And if he kind of makes noises like, ‘listen, I am going to build a team around you and you are going to be the main part of my attack’ then it might encourage Marcus Rashford to stick around a little bit and have a go again. But it again comes down to himself and he needs to sort out his own form and get his head sorted out.”

Rashford needs to make his chances count at Manchester United

Manchester United are no longer favorites for a place in the Premier League top four after their derby defeat against Manchester City on Sunday. The Red Devils collapsed in the second half to lose 4-1, and Rashford failed to shine after coming on as a substitute.

The England international scored in back-to-back games for Manchester United in mid-January, but has failed to find the back of the net since.

His goal-drought stretches to seven games now, so Rangnick is perhaps right in dropping the 24-year-old.

Manchester United will need Rashford to come good in the coming months. They will seek to close the gap on Arsenal, who sit in fourth position with a lead of one point but with three games in hand.

With a World Cup set to take place later this year, Rashford cannot afford to let his head drop either.

