“I’d probably prefer Messi” – Rahul Gandhi chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, offers interesting opinion

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo for the former's footballing abilities, while reserving praise for the ex-Real Madrid star's generosity.

Messi is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and lifted the coveted World Cup trophy with Argentina in Qatar last year. Addressing the footballing GOAT debate, Gandhi said (via Live Mint):

"I think Messi is actually a better footballer…if I was running a football team, I’d probably prefer Messi."

However, the Indian politician expressed a liking for Ronaldo's kindness. The Portuguese international is seen as one of the most charitable figures in the footballing universe.

In 2015, Ronaldo beat John Cena, Neymar and Maria Sharapova to be named the most charitable athlete in the world (via Bleacher Report). Previously, Ronaldo provided $83,000 to fund a child's brain surgery and donated $165,000 to a Portuguese cancer center, among other such works.

However, Messi trumps his Portuguese rival in terms of footballing abilities, as per Gandhi. Currently, the Barcelona legend plays for MLS club Inter Miami, where he's managed 11 goals in 12 appearances since joining in the summer.

"I would say Cristiano is the most complete player" - When Virat Kohli choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on the other hand, chose Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi when asked to settle the ultimate footballing debate. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star admitted he would pick the Portuguese icon for the energy and intensity he would bring to the team.

However, Kohli reserved praise for Messi, admitting that the World Cup winner's natural abilities are second to none. In an interview with the Times of India in 2019, the 34-year-old cricketer said:

"I would say Cristiano Ronaldo is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it's the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he's amazing. I have not seen a better goalscorer. He revolutionised the sport and everyone followed him. His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it's Cristiano."

Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and is regarded as one of the greatest to ever play the game. He currently plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and has managed 23 goals in 27 appearances so far.