“I’d be pulling my hair out” – Andy Cole admits he would absolutely dread playing alongside current Manchester United star

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has admitted that he would dread playing alongside Antony. The Brazilian has drawn criticism for lackluster performances this season.

Cole's issues with Antony stem from his crossing inabilities. The former Red Devils forward suggests that strikers don't expect crosses from the United winger. He told King Casino Bonus:

“If I was a striker in this Manchester United team and saw Antony was playing on the right-wing, I’d be pulling my hair out because I know that I will never get a cross my way on his weak right foot."

Cole continued by explaining that Antony rarely crosses because he is always to cut in onto his left foot. The Brazilian has provided just one assist in 30 appearances across competitions:

"If I was making a run into the box, I would not expect anything because he always chops back onto his left foot. The game has changed now and what managers want from wingers is different."

The Manchester United icon concluded by touching on Antony's difficult start to life at Old Trafford. He acknowledged that the former Ajax winger was still finding his feet in English football:

"Antony has had a tough first season in the Premier League, he’s finding his feet, but I don’t think he expected the Premier League to be as hard as it is. Now defenders who play against him know there is no element of surprise because he always wants to come back on his left foot.”

Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer for £85.5 million. He was wanted by Erik ten Hag, who previously coached him at the Johan Cruyff Arena. However, his price tag has plagued much of his first season with the Red Devils. He has scored seven goals, including vital strikes against Arsenal, Manchester City, and Barcelona.

Manchester United are preparing a move for Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix who is on loan at Chelsea

Joao Felix could be on Manchester United's radar.

Manchester United were interested in signing Felix, 23, before he opted to join Chelsea on loan from Atleti in January. His loan with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season. There has been uncertainty over whether he will make a permanent move to Stamford Bridge as no buy option was inserted into the loan deal.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Red Devils are preparing to make a fresh approach to signing the Portuguese attacker in the summer. Ten Hag's side have been tracking Felix's progress at Chelsea. He has scored two goals in nine games and has been one fo their better players.

It is believed Felix will cost around £80 million. But it seems United could battle Graham Potter's side for his permanent signature.

