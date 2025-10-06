“I’d question his work ethic” - Wayne Rooney tells 2 Liverpool stars to step in and prevent Mo Salah’s ego from hurting them

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has urged Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to step in and talk to Mohamed Salah about his performances. The Egyptian forward has been far from his best thhs season and fired blanks in his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.

Rooney spoke about his observations on the Wayne Rooney Show, explaining that Salah's ego is causing his team to struggle. He pointed out that the forward failed to help his full-back in the Chelsea game despite multiple incursions down the flank from the Blues. He advised the Liverpool team leaders to try and speak with the 33-year-old to offer more help defensively.

"With the players coming in, Isak, [Hugo] Ekitike, and Wirtz, the money they have spent on the, what does Salah think now? Top players have an ego, and Mo Salah has been one of the best players in the league for a long time. I think the last week has shown that when it's gone well, you're scoring goals and you're winning games, it's great and the team will put up with that, but over the last week, I'd question his work ethic. I know he doesn't always get back and defend as much, but in the Chelsea game, his full-back is getting torn apart, and he is watching.

"Players like Van Dijk and Alisson, who I know wasn't playing, but the leaders in the dressing room should be telling him you need to help it. For me, that was a worry. He has looked a little bit lost the past week, in my opinion", he said (via Daily Mail).

Mohamed Salah revealed in the 2024-25 season that he had spoken with Arne Slot upon his arrival from Feyenoord, asking the Dutch tactician to absolve him of defensive duties. In return, he registered 47 goal contributions, a tally that has never been bettered in Premier League history, and led the Reds to win the league title.

Chelsea exploited Salah's lack of defensive responsibility, as Marc Cucurella revealed after the game, and created their winner from his flank. The former AS Roma man has yet to produce the kind of performances that earned him last season's concession from Slot, with two goals and two assists this season.

Arne Slot and Liverpool may have to rethink their strategy with Salah or risk leaving their defence lopsided and exposed on the right side. The Egypt international penned a new deal with the club last season and expects to remain a key player going forward.

Liverpool star pulls out of national team squad with injury

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the Japan national team for this month's internationals with an unspecified injury. The 32-year-old was in action for the Reds as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge before the break, but has picked up an injury since then.

Endo was a late substitute against Chelsea, making his sixth appearance for Arne Slot's side this season. The Japan international was named in the squad to face Paraguay and Brazil, but will now spend the next two weeks recovering from his injury.

Wataru Endo's injury will provide a headache for Slot, who lost centre-back Ibrahima Konate to a thigh problem in the Chelsea game. Liverpool are already without 18-year-old defender Giovanni Leoni, who ruptured his ACL in their Carabao Cup third round game last month.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More