"I'd rather earn more money with what I love" - Ana Maria Markovic, dubbed as the 'World's most beautiful footballer', says she would never give up the sport for being a model 

Ana Maria Markovic, often dubbed the most beautiful footballer in the world, has vowed to continue her playing career rather than opting for modeling.

Markovic possesses stunning looks and often pursues modeling gigs as a source of side income. However, she dismissed talk of her switching her footballing career for full-time modeling work in the near future.

Given her attractiveness, the forward could very well get some big money deals in the world of modeling. However, she is more than content to continue her career as a footballer.

She currently represents Swiss side Grasshoper at club level and the Croatian national team at international level. While speaking to German media outlet 20min, here's what Markovic stated (h/t dailystar.co.uk):

"I'd rather earn more money with what I love: football.

"I liked the articles that called me the most beautiful footballer or one of the most beautiful because it makes me happy to hear that I am beautiful. But then newspaper articles appeared in which I was described as the sexiest footballer. I didn't like that. Also because of my family. "

She added:

"I think you have to be careful what you write about people. Especially if you have ones that do not know. But overall it wasn't that bad."

While she was born in Croatia, Ana Maria Markovic moved to Switzerland with her family at a tender age. Despite that, she decided to represent her native country at the international level as a player.

Ana Maria Markovic names Luka Modric as her role model

Ana Maria Markovic's role model Luka Modric in action for Croatia

Given Ana Maria Markovic was born in Croatia and represents their women's national team, it shouldn't come as a surprise that she idolizes compatriot Luka Modric.

She said:

"Modric is definitely a great role model for me. He is a world footballer and represents Croatia."

However, she picked Cristiano Ronaldo as her absolute favorite player. She added:

"But my absolute favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo because he's just so disciplined. I think it's super important that you give your all in sport and have a good mindset like him."

Modric has had a legendary career, plying his trade with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid. He has won five UEFA Champions League trophies at club level.

The veteran midfielder also led his country to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. Modric also won the FIFA Ballon d'Or award for his exploits in 2018.

Ronaldo, too, has won five Champions League trophies and has broken multiple records. He was key to Portugal's triumph at the 2016 Euros and has won five Ballon d'Or awards.

