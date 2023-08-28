“I’d rather play against both of them than Darwin Nunez” – Gary Neville suggests it is easier to face Liverpool duo compared to Uruguayan

Garry Neville has revealed that he would rather face Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo than come up against Reds striker Darwin Nunez. He made this known in the wake of the Uruguayan striker's heroics at St. James Park over the weekend, where he bagged a brace against Newcastle United.

Nunez grabbed all the headlines as he helped his side clinch all three points in their PL clash against the Magpies. Liverpool went behind in the 25th through a brilliant finish from Newcastle United's winger Anthony Gordon.

It went from bad to worse for the Reds as team captain Virgil van Djik was shown a straight red card three minutes later. Liverpool ended up playing with 10 men for well over an hour of the encounter.

However, the complexion of the game changed when Jurgen Klopp subbed on striker Nunez in the 77th minute. The 24-year-old striker bagged two crucial goals in 13 minutes to ensure that his side came out with all three points.

Skysports pundit Neville reacted to Nunez's performance, stating that he wouldn't have wanted to face the Uruguayan forward in such form.

In his words, via TbrFootball:

"He Darwin Nunez] has that frantic element to him that you almost feel like his mind’s really quick and that’s not a good thing for a striker. But today, he set himself, he composed himself. And he had one chance before he scored the two goals that I think were symptomatic of how he’s been at Liverpool."

He continued:

"When that little touch in front of him would have enabled him to potentially have that first chance that he had but his touch brought him back away. But when he got that first chance eventually and that second chance, that’s what you have to do to be a top striker."

On not wanting to face Nunez, Neville explained:

"That was a huge, huge moment for Liverpool because if he can come good, I’d rather play against [Cody] Gakpo, I’d rather play against [Diogo] Jota and they’re both very good players."

He continued:

“But I’d rather play against both of them than Darwin Nunez. He would frighten me to death running off my shoulder the speed of him, the way in which he always moves.”

Alisson Becker labels Liverpool striker as 'unbelievable'

The Reds shot-stopper was impressed with his side's remarkable comeback against Newcastle United in the PL, as they came from a goal down to seal all three points.

It was arguably one of the most impressive comebacks witnessed in recent times in the league, as 10-man Liverpool defied all odds to turn the game around away from home.

Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson Becker, who was also a standout performer for the Reds during the game. He was quick to praise his teammates for their performances, especially those who came in during the second half.

Alisson went further to label striker Nunez as 'unbelievable' for his two stunning goals against the Magpies.

In his words, via TbrFootball:

"We have to talk about the players who came in as well. “Oof, [Jarell] Quansah making his debut, [Darwin] Nunez unbelievable, what a player."

He added:

“We needed that, we said that before the match that we’re going to need everybody here."