“I’d say they have more chance” – Kolo Toure makes prediction ahead of Premier League title decider between Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure has shared his thoughts on the ongoing Premier League title race between the two clubs.

The Gunners currently have a five-point lead at the top of the table but City have two games in hand. The two sides are set to face off at the Etihad on Wednesday (April 26) in what could be a potential title decider.

When asked which of his two former clubs he would want to win the title, Toure refused to pick one side and said (via FourFourTwo):

"It’s an incredible title race right now between two great teams and two great managers. For me, when I watch games these days, I just try and analyse – those two clubs, I played for them, so I love them."

Arsenal are currently in a spell of middling form, drawing their previous three games against Liverpool, West Ham United, and Southampton. Manchester City, meanwhile, have been excellent, reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and the FA Cup final.

Ahead of their showdown on Wednesday, Toure reflected on the form of both sides, saying:

"There have been a few draws lately from Arsenal. Manchester City are winning games, they’re playing well and I’d say they have more chance. Football is football and anything can happen but in my opinion… It’ll be Man City, as they have the momentum to win."

Manchester City host Arsenal in a crucial game in Premier League title race

Arsenal still have six games remaining this season. However, one would perhaps assume that their title race would be over if they fail to beat Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Gunners led 2-0 against Liverpool and West Ham but ended up drawing 2-2 on both occasions. They then made an epic comeback to draw 3-3 against bottom-placed Southampton. Along with the dropped points, these games could have affected the squad's energy levels and morale as well.

Centre-back William Saliba is reportedly likely to remain out of action against Manchester City, making the Gunners' task even harder.

Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, appear to have found their groove, scoring a whopping 31 goals in their previous eight games across competitions. They are also unbeaten in 16 matches across competitions, winning 13 of those games.

City's superstar summer acquisition Erling Haaland has now scored 48 goals in 42 games this season. He also scored a goal in their 3-1 win over Arsenal in the reverse fixture in February.

It is set to be an engaging contest on Wednesday as the Gunners hope to beat City to get back on track in the title race.

