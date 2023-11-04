“I’d be shocked if Chelsea lost at Spurs” - Paul Merson makes interesting claim ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea

Pundit Paul Merson has made his prediction for the upcoming Premier League encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. The two London giants will go head to head on Monday, November 6.

Chelsea and Tottenham have had contrasting seasons. While Spurs are sitting at the top of the league table with 26 points in 10 games, the Blues are 12th with just 12 points.

However, Paul Merson has claimed that he does not see Chelsea losing to Tottenham despite their struggles so far. The pundit also lauded Blues attacker Cole Palmer for his ability to break down opponents.

He told Sky Sports, as quoted by Football 365:

“When [Chelsea] face teams who don’t give them any space, they’ve only got Cole Palmer who can break anybody downHe was outstanding the other day [against Brentford]. He was like the Dennis Bergkamp of Arsenal for Chelsea, the amount of opportunities he made.

"Against both Liverpool and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were the better side in both games. Both teams had a go at Chelsea and that’s why I feel the trip to Tottenham could be perfect for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. It’s game on for the Blues on Monday night. There is no question that Spurs will have a go at Chelsea."

Merson tipped Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer to make a difference against Ange Postecoglou's side. He added:

“The way they are playing and sitting top of the league, they have no choice but to try and continue in the same vein they have in the opening 10 matches of the season. However, that plays into Chelsea’s hands. Nicolas Jackson is getting a bit of stick at the moment but he’s quick and a threat on the counter.

"Then you’ve got Raheem Sterling on the wing. He was brilliant against Arsenal and if he can reach that level again, he’ll cause Spurs problems on the break. Cole Palmer brings the guile and he was different class in the first half against Brentford. Chelsea will be able to give this game a real go. I’d be shocked if Chelsea lost at Spurs.”

Mauricio Pochettino finds himself under tremendous pressure following a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge. A win against Spurs would elevate some pressure off his shoulders.

Enzo Fernandez makes bold claim ahead of Chelsea v Tottenham

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has claimed that the Blues will eventually become one of the best teams in the Premier League. The Argentine midfielder expressed optimism despite his team's struggles since last season.

Chelsea had a season to forget last time out and there has been hardly any improvement in results this season. However, Enzo Fernandez has claimed that the Blues have everything to become a feared side in the Premier League.

“I think we are going to be one of the best teams in the Premier League,” he said (via GOAL).

Enzo Fernandez moved to Chelsea from Benfica in January in a deal worth £105 million. While the World Cup winner has often impressed as an individual, things have not gone well for his side.