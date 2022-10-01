"I’d still like to see it" - Former Premier League footballer wants to see all-star matches between leagues 

Former Premier League footballer Darren Bent has given his thoughts on the All-Star Game proposal made by Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly.

The American businessman urged the English league's hierarchy to consider conducting an All-Star game in England, similar to the NBA All-Star game in the United States.

Bent, who played as a striker for Tottenham Hotspur, believes the existing schedule is already hectic. However, the Englishman is still interested in the prospect of watching such a spectacle. He told talkSPORT (via Metro):

"I don’t think it can happen because there’s too many games already and the situation with the managers, but I’d still like to see it though."

Bent added:

"I’ve watched the Pro Bowl in the NFL and the All-Star Game in the NBA. In the NBA, they go for it in the fourth quarter, which I quite like. It’s not that I want to see it, but I would be interested to see it."

As per Football 365, EPL executives are seriously considering Boehly's idea. However, they prefer the prospect of a Premier League XI, consisting of the best players from the English top-flight, facing off against similar teams from the top leagues around Europe.

The English league's hierarchy are reportedly interested in pursuing such an idea as a way to grow the global audience and bring in more revenue. In reference to such reports, Bent proclaimed:

"If a Premier League XI played a Bundesliga XI, and the Bundesliga XI went 1-0 or 2-0 up, their pride would kick in and they would say, ‘I’m not having that.'"

Todd Boehly proposes Premier League North vs South All-Star game

The Blues co-owner proposed an All-Star game between teams consisting of players from the Northern and Southern parts of England.

Boehly urged the English league's hierarchy to learn from their American counterparts by introducing a fixture that could potentially revolutionize the football pyramid in England. While speaking at the SALT conference in New York, he said (via Sky Sports):

“Ultimately, I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports. And really starts to figure out, why don’t we do a tournament with the bottom four sports teams, why isn’t there an All-Star game?"

He added:

“People are talking about more money for the pyramid, in the MLB All-Star game this year we made 200m dollars from a Monday and a Tuesday. So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

