"I'd be surprised if he didn’t win" - Michael Owen namedrops Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland as he names his favorite for the Ballon d'Or

Michael Owen picked Lionel Messi over Erling Haaland to win the Ballon d'Or in 2023. France Football will announce the winner of the individual honor on October 30 at the Theatre du Chatelet.

Messi and Haaland are the two outright favorites for the award this year. While Haaland scored 52 goals across competitions last season, helping Manchester City win the European treble, Owen thinks Messi has the edge after winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

In a recent interview with AS USA, Owen said:

"Well, I think two people probably deserve to win the Ballon d’Or this year. You get some years where there has not necessarily been a massive standout, or you think it might have been a weaker year."

He added:

"But I think this year, you could certainly say there’ve been two outstanding candidates in my opinion: Erling Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 and has won a treble - that’s a pretty impressive year’s work for him."

The former Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid striker concluded:

"But I don’t think he’s going to win, I think he’s going to be a gallant second. Because Messi has obviously had the year that he probably dreamt of all his career. He’s probably had better years in terms of performances, but to win a World Cup and be the star of the show, it almost rounds off the perfect career, doesn’t it? So I’d be surprised if he didn’t win."

Lionel Messi will have his record eighth Ballon d'Or trophy if he is announced the winner this year. Erling Haaland, meanwhile, is chasing the accolade for the first time in his young career.

Thierry Henry picked his Ballon d'Or winner between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry thinks Lionel Messi should win the Ballon d'Or in 2023 over Erling Haaland. Henry added that the way Messi led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup glory should settle the case.

While Henry acknowledged that Erling Haaland was phenomenal last season and has a proper shout after a trophy-laden season with Manchester City, the former Barcelona striker sided with Messi.

When asked by Jamie Carragher to pick his winner, Henry said (via GOAL):

"For me, Messi. Bye. Over."

Lionel Messi scored seven goals during the FIFA World Cup 2022, including a brace in the final. The win in Qatar marked the crowning moment of his legendary career. Hence, it's tough to bet against him winning the Ballon d'Or this year.