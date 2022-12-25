"I'd be surprised" - Manchester City backed to beat Leeds United at hostile Elland Road

Manchester City are set to take on Leeds United at Elland Road on December 28. The Cityzens are currently in second spot in the Premier League with 32 points from 14 games. They trail league leaders Arsenal by five points at this point in time.

Pep Guardiola's team restarted their campaign following the FIFA World Cup break with a 3-2 Carabao Cup win against Liverpool. Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet yet again. Kevin De Bruyne, meanwhile, was at his brilliant best, providing two assists during the game.

Guardiola's side lost their final Premier League game before the World Cup to Brentford. Joleon Lescott, a former City defender, cited how rare it is for Guardiola's side to lose back-to-back Premier League games.

He added that while the atmosphere at Elland Road will be hostile, he backed his former team to emerge victorious with all three points. In his blog for Livescore, Lescott wrote:

"Elland Road will be hostile for the visit of Manchester City but I'd be surprised if they don't take all three points against Leeds. It's very rare you see Pep Guardiola’s men lose two league games in a row after slipping up at home against Brentford last month. They'll be determined to lay down a marker here ahead of the second half of the campaign."

Lescott predicted the Cityzens to earn a 2-0 win against Jesse Marsch's Leeds United.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin De Bruyne for his performance against Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne was at his magnificent best during Manchester City's clash against Liverpool. Guardiola labeled the Belgian a legend after his spectacular performance. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said (via Sports Illustrated):

"After the World Cup and a long time without playing, both teams played at an incredibly high level of intensity. Liverpool are so difficult, when they play good, they can destroy you."

He further added:

"It was a good game and an entertaining game. A big compliment to the players for how they played."

Speaking about De Bruyne, the Spaniard said:

"Kevin De Bruyne played with fire inside of him. How many years has he been here? Seven or eight years? He is an absolute legend and always I push him to find that fire."

