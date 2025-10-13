"I'd swap him" - Liverpool legend says he would rank Manchester United loanee Hojlund 5th while picking top 10 players this season

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol feels Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund deserves to be ranked fifth, while discussing the 10 best players in football this seaason. Hojlund, who joined Manchester United from Atalanta back in 2023, returned to Italy this summer, when he joined Napoli on loan.

The Denmark international has hit the ground running with the Serie A champions, scoring four times in six appearances, including two goals in the Champions League. During the ongoing international break, ESPN asked journalist Julien Laurens to rank the 10 best players so far this season. He picked the following players from 10 to 1 in the same order as follows: Antoine Semenyo, Rasmus Hojlund, Julian Alvarez, Luis Diaz, Moises Caicedo, William Saliba, Pedri, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

While reacting to Laurens' list on ESPN FC, Nicol was asked if he would make any changes and the Reds icon replied:

“I would have had Rasmus Hojlund higher. I would swap him and Saliba [fifth place]. Yeah [I’m happy with Haaland being no.1]. I don’t have a problem with it at all.”

Hojlund netted just 26 goals in 95 appearances across competitions for Manchester United. After his return to form in Naples, the 22-year-old stated he has not changed anything about his game. Just before the international break, Hojlund scored the winning goal for Napoli in their 2-1 triumph over Genoa and commented [via Sports Illustrated]:

“I don’t think I’ve changed anything. “I’m just doing my job and working day by day to give my best and bring something to the team.”

Napoli have the chance to make Hojlund's transfer permanent for £38 million next summer, if certain conditions are met as part of the loan deal.

"That doesn't mean he doesn't fit in English football" - Denmark coach on Hojlund's form after Manchester United exit

Denmark head coach Brian Riemer has offered his opinion on Hojlund recapturing his form after deciding to leave Old Trafford. Despite his struggles with the Red Devils, Hojlund is a good fit for the Premier League, according to Riemer.

Riemer was quoted as saying by The Metro:

"I think Rasmus has the quality for both leagues, without discussion.

"Does he fit in Italian football? Yes. There was no doubt about that, because he had already proven that. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t fit in English football. On the contrary, I would almost say."

Riemer even went on to claim that Hojlund now playing for a well-functioning team unlike Manchester United has improved his numbers as a striker. He also suggested that Hojlund suffered from a lack of proper service at Old Trafford.

The 47-year-old Danish coach added:

"The fact that he is now on a well-functioning team and has players around him who take pride in doing good for others helps to make the outcome for a striker like Rasmus, who needs to be serviced. It is more important than which league you play in."

Hojlund scored twice in Denmark's 6-0 win over Belarus last week and added another goal to his tally when his team beat Greece 3-1 on Sunday.

