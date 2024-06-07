“I’d tell him to go to Manchester City” - Bernardo Silva says he wants to play alongside Manchester United target at club level

Bernardo Silva has suggested that he would like compatriot and reported Manchester United target Joao Neves to move to the Etihad in the summer. This comes amidst reports of the Red Devils making an offer for the midfielder.

Neves came through Benfica's academy and had an impressive 2023-24 campaign. He made 55 appearances across competitions and also contributed three goals and two assists from his position of defensive midfield. His performances have garnered attention from multiple clubs.

Silva recently heaped praise on Neves and also shared his thoughts on his future, suggesting a potential move to Manchester City. He said (via Sport Witness):

“I’d tell him to go to Manchester City. It’s not easy. He’s a player who, given his success last season, has many clubs wanting him. As a Portuguese and a player I like, I’d like to see him alongside me. But I want the best for him.

"Guardiola? I don’t need to convince him. João Neves is already convincing because of the way he works and the energy he brings to the game. He won’t be a cheap player, it won’t be easy for many clubs to get in on the act. Let him make his decision, let it be what’s best for him. If he keeps up this energy, he has a very good future ahead of him.”

As per some Portuguese outlets, Manchester United saw a €60 million bid for Neves being rejected by Benfica. The Portuguese outfit are unwilling to let the 19-year-old and any club interested in signing him will have to pay his €120 million release clause.

Nemanja Matic opens up on England snub for Manchester United and Manchester City stars

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic has shared his thoughts on England manager Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024. He reckons the exclusion of Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Manchester City's Jack Grealish would be good news for the opponents.

Matic wrote on X:

"I would always like to have players like @MarcusRashford and @JackGrealish in the team, players who can decide the game with one move! Not selected/good news for us."

Matic and Rashford shared the pitch 147 times during their time together at Manchester United. The latter had a tough 2023-24 season, registering just eight goals and five assists in 43 games across competitions. He hasn't been included in England's squad for the Euro 2024.

Matic, meanwhile, will compete in the tournament with Serbia, who are in Group C with England, Denmark, and Slovenia.