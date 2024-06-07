  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2023-24
  • “I’d tell him to go to Manchester City” - Bernardo Silva says he wants to play alongside Manchester United target at club level

“I’d tell him to go to Manchester City” - Bernardo Silva says he wants to play alongside Manchester United target at club level

By Aditya Singh
Modified Jun 07, 2024 12:49 GMT
Bernardo Silva on Manchester United-linked compatriot
Bernardo Silva on Manchester United-linked compatriot

Bernardo Silva has suggested that he would like compatriot and reported Manchester United target Joao Neves to move to the Etihad in the summer. This comes amidst reports of the Red Devils making an offer for the midfielder.

Neves came through Benfica's academy and had an impressive 2023-24 campaign. He made 55 appearances across competitions and also contributed three goals and two assists from his position of defensive midfield. His performances have garnered attention from multiple clubs.

Silva recently heaped praise on Neves and also shared his thoughts on his future, suggesting a potential move to Manchester City. He said (via Sport Witness):

“I’d tell him to go to Manchester City. It’s not easy. He’s a player who, given his success last season, has many clubs wanting him. As a Portuguese and a player I like, I’d like to see him alongside me. But I want the best for him.
also-read-trending Trending
"Guardiola? I don’t need to convince him. João Neves is already convincing because of the way he works and the energy he brings to the game. He won’t be a cheap player, it won’t be easy for many clubs to get in on the act. Let him make his decision, let it be what’s best for him. If he keeps up this energy, he has a very good future ahead of him.”

As per some Portuguese outlets, Manchester United saw a €60 million bid for Neves being rejected by Benfica. The Portuguese outfit are unwilling to let the 19-year-old and any club interested in signing him will have to pay his €120 million release clause.

Nemanja Matic opens up on England snub for Manchester United and Manchester City stars

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic has shared his thoughts on England manager Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024. He reckons the exclusion of Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Manchester City's Jack Grealish would be good news for the opponents.

Matic wrote on X:

"I would always like to have players like @MarcusRashford and @JackGrealish in the team, players who can decide the game with one move! Not selected/good news for us."

Matic and Rashford shared the pitch 147 times during their time together at Manchester United. The latter had a tough 2023-24 season, registering just eight goals and five assists in 43 games across competitions. He hasn't been included in England's squad for the Euro 2024.

Matic, meanwhile, will compete in the tournament with Serbia, who are in Group C with England, Denmark, and Slovenia.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी