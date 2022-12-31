"I'd be telling my agent" - Rio Ferdinand tells Manchester United star to leave Old Trafford side

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged defender Harry Maguire to seek a move away from Old Trafford.

The Manchester United skipper was named on the bench for the Red Devils on their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (December 31).

Erik ten Hag named a centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw while Victor Lindelof and Maguire were both on the bench.

Ferdinand has now urged Maguire to demand a move away from Old Trafford to play on a regular basis.

The former England international insisted that Maguire was flawless for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but Ten Hag clearly does not rate him. Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand said:

"It raised eyebrows when you saw Lindelof and Maguire on the bench - it shows what Ten Hag thinks of those two guys! If I'm Harry Maguire, I'm looking for a new club right now. He's faultless for England. At Man United, it hasn't worked out for him."

LiveScore @livescore Rio Ferdinand's response to Luke Shaw starting at centre-back over Harry Maguire Rio Ferdinand's response to Luke Shaw starting at centre-back over Harry Maguire 😬 https://t.co/AnMdJ5pfvK

He added:

"This new manager is showing him he's not going to be one of the top two centre backs. I'd be telling my agent to go and find me a new club where i can play regularly and enjoy my football."

Maguire has never been able to live up to his massive price tag of £80 million at Manchester United following his move from Leicester City in 2019.

The Red Devils skipper has started just three games for Ten Hag's side this season in the Premier League.

He most recently made a 13-minute cameo appearance off the bench for Manchester United during their recent 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Maguire had an impressive World Cup campaign at the heart of the England backline and was ever-present barring the final 20 minutes against Iran. However, following their elimination from the quarter-finals against France, the defender is again struggling for game time.

Manchester United plan to tie down Barcelona target to a new contract

Manchester United are reportedly planning to tie Barcelona target Diogo Dalot to a long-term deal.

Dalot has been thoroughly impressive for the Red Devils since last season after he became the first-choice right-back ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Marcus Rashford

Diogo Dalot

Luke Shaw

Fred



Man Utd will also offer Diogo Dalot and Rashford a longer deal, as expected.



Talks ongoing also with David de Gea. Manchester United have triggered the options to extend contracts of these players until June 2024Marcus RashfordDiogo DalotLuke ShawFredMan Utd will also offer Diogo Dalot and Rashford a longer deal, as expected.Talks ongoing also with David de Gea. Manchester United have triggered the options to extend contracts of these players until June 2024 🚨 #MUFC▫️ Marcus Rashford▫️ Diogo Dalot▫️ Luke Shaw▫️ FredMan Utd will also offer Diogo Dalot and Rashford a longer deal, as expected.Talks ongoing also with David de Gea. https://t.co/2O4L3cOUcm

The Portugal international has scored one goal and provided two assists in 20 games across competitions. His form has attracted interest from across Europe.

Barcelona have been actively looking for a right-back in recent months, having struggled in the position in recent times.

Hector Bellerin has struggled to impress following his free transfer to Camp Nou in the summer while Sergi Roberto is also out of contract in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes