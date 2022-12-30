Manchester United plan to accelerate contract talks with Barcelona target - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning to tie Barcelona target Diogo Dalot to a long-term deal.

Dalot has been in fine form for the Red Devils so far this season. He has played 20 games across competitions, all of them as starters in the playing XI. He has scored one goal and provided two assists and his form has attracted interest from across Europe.

The Catalan club, meanwhile, have suffered with the right-back spot. Sergino Dest was loaned out to AC Milan after failing to impress at Camp Nou. Hector Bellerin arrived from Arsenal at the start of the season but he has been mediocre so far and has made only five appearances.

According to O'Jogo, Barcelona have now turned their attention to Dalot. The Portuguese fullback's recent deal with the Red Devils has been extended for a year.

Manchester United, however, are looking to hand him a five-year long-term extension and will look to keep the player for the foreseeable future.

Dalot missed his team's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on December 27 due to a muscle injury.

Manchester United star revealed his cousin stopped supporting Chelsea

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay revealed that his cousin used to be a massive Chelsea fan. However, he has stopped supporting the Blues since McTominay joined the Red Devils.

Speaking to the club's official media, McTominay said (via United's website):

“My cousin was a big Chelsea fan who’s now converted to a United fan, so they won’t be happy I’m saying that, but he goes to all the away games, It’s a funny story when we scored against Chelsea away [this season]. I actually looked up and he was screaming and shouting, absolutely loving it."

He further added:

“You could see him in the stand and I was just like ‘you were a Chelsea fan!’ And now he’s in the United away end, with all the fans, and he’s absolutely loving it."

Speaking about his family's love for the game, McTominay said:

“My dad loves to go to the games as well. You meet so many different people and you see the same people there all the time too. It’s class. The away fans are the best in the world by a mile. I love them.”

McTominay has played 189 games for Manchester United, contributing 18 goals and five assists.

