“I’d trade two Champions Leagues" - Real Madrid superstar boldly claims he'd surrender club trophies for international success

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has admitted he'd trade two Champions League winners' medals for a Copa America triumph with Uruguay. The attacking midfielder will represent his nation at the tournament next month.

Valverde has won 11 major trophies with the La Liga giants including the Champions League. He'll add a second winners' medal to his collection if Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund in this season's final on June 1.

However, the 25-year-old insists he'd be prepared to surrender Champions League glory to win Copa America. The Real Madrid man said (via Madrid Xtra):

"I’d trade two Champions Leagues for a Copa America with Uruguay. It’s harder for Uruguay to win a Copa America title than for Real Madrid to win a UCL title."

Valverde has been in excellent form for Madrid this season, registering two goals and eight assists in 50 games across competitions. He's helped Carlo Ancelotti's side win the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana.

However, the former Penarol youngster has never won a trophy at international level with Uruguay. The closest he's come are La Celeste's two quarterfinal exits at the 2019 and 2021 Copa America.

Federico Valverde hailed Carlo Ancelotti for helping him grow at Real Madrid

Federico Valverde has grown into a superstar under Carlo Ancelotti.

Valverde has attributed his growth as a footballer and person to his manager Ancelotti. The Uruguayan playmaker has spent three years with the Italian tactician and feels he's been crucial for his development (via Managing Madrid):

"He has been fundamental, helping me with everything. With him, I have grown not only as a footballer but as a person. Not closing myself to a single position and enjoying more places, winger, midfield... With him I have learned to value that a player must adapt to what a coach wants."

Valverde has made 152 appearances under Ancelotti, scoring 15 goals and providing 18 assists. He's become a key member of Los Merengues' team during the Italian's second reign at the Bernabeu.

When asked what Valverde brings to his team, Ancelotti dubbed his midfielder 'irreplaceable' weeks ago. He said during a press conference (via The Madrid Zone):

"Fede Valverde is irreplaceable. Regardless of where Fede Valverde plays, in midfield, in wings, in defense, everywhere he does well."

Valverde has five years left on his contract with Real Madrid and Ancelotti clearly wants him going nowhere. One of the legendary coach's strengths is his man management with stars often viewing him as a father figure.