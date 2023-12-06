"I’d have won if Liverpool were owned by a nation-state" - Jamie Carragher responds to Pep Guardiola with pointed remark at Man City's 115 charges

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that he would have won the Premier League once had the club been owned by a city-state. The comment was in response to Manchester City, owned by the City Football Group.

It's pertinent to note that City are facing 115 charges from the Premier League for breaches of financial regulations from the 2009-10 season. The Cityzens were acquired by their current ownership in 2008.

Since then, the club have seen success unprecedented in their history, winning their first league title in the Premier League era and second overall. Since then, they have won six more league honours, including five in the last six years.

Pep Guardiola's side have comfortably been the best club team in England in the last decade, including the continental treble last season. However, allegations of FFP violations have cast a shadow on their success, amidst potential sanctions that could include relegation.

Carragher tweeted after City's 3-3 league draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (December 3):

"I think I’d have probably won one if Liverpool were owned by a nation state, and pushed the rules so far that the PL charged us 115 times!! I was actually praising Pep’s team after the game on Sunday."

City are third in the 2023-24 standings, trailing leaders Arsenal (36) by six points but have a game in hand, with Liverpool (31) in second. Guardiola's side travel to Aston Villa in the league on Wednesday (December 6).

A look at Liverpool's domestic rivals Manchester City's 2023-24 season so far

Manchester City haven't been at their imperious best this season following the highs of their historic treble-winning 2022-23 campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side have drawn their last three league games and are six points off the summit. However, they have fared better in the UEFA Champions League, winning their opening five games to seal their place in the knockouts as group winners.

City started the season with an FA Community Shield defeat to Arsenal but won their first UEFA Cup, beating Sevilla on penalties. However, they have been knocked out in the third round of the EFL Cup.