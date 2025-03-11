"I dare him to drop another stinker", "Slot might have cooked us" - Fans react as Liverpool star starts in UCL clash against PSG

Liverpool fans on X are questioning Arne Slot's decision to include Diogo Jota in the starting XI to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two sides are set to face each other in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at Anfield later tonight (Tuesday, March 11).

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota start up front to complete the starting XI.

Jota has struggled for consistency this season, garnering eight goals and three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions. The Portugal international has also failed to find the back of the net since mid-January and is yet to score in the UCL this season.

One Liverpool fan posted:

"I dare Jota to drop another stinker"

Another fan tweeted:

"F*** Jota? Slot might have cooked us"

Other fans reacted below:

"If Diogo Jota doesn't score or play well tonight, please ship him off to Saudi abeg," one fan commented

"Jota? are you mad," one fan questioned

"He’s started Jota AGAIN after seeing that he was anonymous last week OKAY," another added

"Jota better be on serious business this evening uh," another chimed in

"This is the most complete team we've faced" - Arne Slot on whether Liverpool need to produce their best performance of the season to defeat PSG

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted his side will need to produce their best performance of the season to overcome PSG in their upcoming UCL clash. The Dutchman credited the Ligue 1 outfit for their intensity, quality on the ball, as well as Luis Enrique for getting the best out of his players.

During the pre-match press conference, Slot said (via Liverpool's official website):

"Yes, I do think so because this is the most complete team we've faced so far. What I mean by complete – and OK, we've faced Arsenal and [Manchester] City and it's not that there are big margins – but the intensity they've played at combined with the quality they have... they have so much quality and a great, great, great manager."

He added:

"He lets the team play in a way that is not easy to play against his team; he brings the best out of every player and he brings an incredible work-rate into the team. That's why I think we have to be at our best tomorrow. But, for example, we didn't have ball possession at all at City away but at home we had a completely different performance against City than we did away."

PSG were unfortunate to lose 1-0 during the first leg at the Parc des Princes last week. Despite dominating possession and having numerous big chances at goal, a heroic outing from Alisson Becker ensured Liverpool maintained a clean sheet. Harvey Elliott scored a late winner in the 87th minute from his side's second attempt at goal to hand the Reds the advantage going into the second leg.

