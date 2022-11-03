"I did not dare to look him in the face" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi's old comments on Arsenal legend resurface 

An old quote from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi about Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has resurfaced once again.

Henry joined the Catalan club back in 2007 after a legendary stint with the Gunners. He made 121 appearances for the Blaugranas, scoring 49 goals and providing 27 assists.

Messi, however, was still at a tender age when Henry arrived at the club. He was starstruck by the legendary French forward's presence in the dressing room.

Lionel Messi previously told L'Equipe about the former Arsenal man (via Mirror):

"The first day he entered the dressing room, I did not dare to look him in the face, I knew everything he had done in England. I had an image of him made and suddenly we were on the same team. What I feel for Titi may be a form of admiration."

He further added:

"I loved Henry. The ease of finishing an action, how he takes the road to the goal and ends the play. He gives the impression that it is natural. His career, his dribbling, the last gesture. It is fluid, proportionate."

La Liga president says PSG superstar Lionel Messi is missed by football

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently claimed that Lionel Messi is dearly missed by football as he took a cheeky dig at Ligue 1.

Tebas claimed that despite the Argentine shining at the French club this season, he is much less followed than when he was at Barcelona.

Messi joined the Parisians last summer after the Catalan club were unable to renew the player's contract due to La Liga wage cap. He failed to make a good impression in France during his first season, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games.

However, Messi has been shining this season, scoring 12 and assisting 13 goals in 17 games.

Tebas, however, said that despite Messi's heroics, football is missing him. He told Ole Sports Summit (via GOAL):

"I think that Messi is not only missed in La Liga, he is missed in football, because the French league is what it is, right? I think that no matter how much he is at PSG, he is followed much less than when he was at Futbol Club Barcelona.

"Therefore, football misses Lionel Messi and we hope he has a great World Cup, because there we will all be able to see him again. I don't see all the fans watching PSG against Nantes, I don't see it. With Barça, within a league, I did see him much more often.''

Messi will next be seen in action when PSG square off against Juventus in the final league of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday, November 3.

