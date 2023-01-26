"I have a day off, then I can do whatever I want" - Lothar Matthäus defends Bayern Munich star after Paris Fashion Week trip

1990 Ballon d'Or winner Lothar Matthaus defended Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry after he was criticized for traveling to Paris Fashion Week on his day off.

Matthaus claimed that there is no clause in a player's contract regarding what they are allowed to do during their time off, and thus, Gnabry was justified in his actions.

He told Sky Sports Germany (h/t Bayern & Germany):

"If it's not in my contract and I have a day off, then I can do whatever I want. They have to set clearer guidelines. If they do, then this discussion wouldn't take place."

Gnabry came under fire for his lackluster performance during the 1-1 draw against Koln in the Bundesliga. The former Arsenal winger missed one big chance during his time on the pitch and failed to create any chances for his teammates. The game marked Bayern Munich's second successive draw in the league after their identical result against RB Leipzig on January 21.

Gnabry was replaced by Kingsley Coman at the start of the second half against Koln. The league leaders were trailing for most of the match but equalized in the 90th minute via a Joshua Kimmich thunderbolt.

Bayern Munich's sporting director rebuked Serge Gnabry for attending Paris Fashion Week

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was not as considerate as Lothar Matthaus while speaking about Serge Gnabry's decision to attend Paris Fashion Week.

Salihamidzic said (via The Indian Express):

“That is amateurish. It’s exactly what I don’t like. It’s not Bayern Munich to go messing around when you have a day off, A day off is meant to be for resting yourself so that you can push on in the next game.”

Salihamidzic also added that he would have a discussion with Gnabry about the incident. The Bavarians will return to action on January 28 as they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Allianz Arena for a Bundesliga clash.

Julian Nagelsmann's team are currently at the top of the Bundesliga, with 36 points from 17 games and are leading second-placed Union Berlin by three points.

