"I have decided nothing" - PL manager speaks out amid links to Liverpool and Barcelona

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has responded to links with Liverpool and Barcelona.

Both European giants will have managerial vacancies in the summer, with Jurgen Klopp set to leave Anfield and Xavi following suit at the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

One of the many names doing the rounds is Brighton's De Zerbi, who has done an excellent job at the club since assuming charge in September 2022, succeeding Graham Potter.

The Italian - who is contracted with Brighton till 2026 - took them to a historic first-ever European qualification last season. Having reached the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, they are seventh this term and on course to return to Europe next campaign.

"I have only Brighton in my head," said the Italian ahead of the Premier League trip to Fulham on Saturday (March 2).

"I have decided nothing, and I'm under contract here. I'd like to finish the season in the best way with our young players. My focus is on Brighton, 100%"

The Mirror has reported a £12.8 million release clause in De Zerbi's contract, which could complicate Barcelona's pursuit of the Italian, considering their financial woes.

What's next for Liverpool and Barcelona?

Liverpool and Barcelona are in the midst of contrasting campaigns. While the Reds are pursuing an unprecedented quadruple, Barca are on course to end the season without silverware.

Having won the EFL Cup - their first trophy of the season - Jurgen Klopp's Reds saw off Southamton 3-0 at home in midweek to reach the FA Cup quarterfinal, where they play Manchester United away on March 16.

Howwever, before that, the Premier League leaders take on Nottingham Forest away in the league on Saturday (March 2). The Reds then travel to Sparta Praha for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg five days later.

Meanwhile, Barca are third in La Liga after 26 games, eight behind leaders Real Madrid, who beat them in the Supercopa Espana in January. Having also exited the Copa del Rey, the Blaugrana - unbeaten in six games across competitions - next take on Athletic Bilbao in the league on Sunday (March 3).

Xavi's side are also alive in the UEFA Champions League, where they drew 1-1 at Napoli in the Round of 16 first leg two weeks ago.

