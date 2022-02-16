"I haven't decided" - PSG star Kylian Mbappe reveals he is yet to make a call on his future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is yet to decide on his future amid links to Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old has stated that his current focus is solely on finishing the season strongly with the Ligue 1 giants. He is not thinking ahead of himself.

Speaking to Movistar TV (via the BBC), the Frenchman said:

"I play for one of the best teams in the world. I'm going to give it my all for the remainder of the season. I haven't decided on my future."

It is worth noting that Mbappe has entered the final six months of his contract at the Parc des Princes. He is yet to sign an extension with the club and looks destined to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have been linked with the France international for the past couple of seasons. They even had a €180-million bid for him rejected by PSG in the summer of 2021. However, it looks highly likely that Los Blancos will finally get their man on a free transfer in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL



“This game to influence my future? No - I’ve not decided, I give my best and then we will see what happens next season”. Kylian Mbappé speaks in Spanish: “I’ve not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world”, he told Movistar. 🗣“This game to influence my future? No - I’ve not decided, I give my best and then we will see what happens next season”. Kylian Mbappé speaks in Spanish: “I’ve not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world”, he told Movistar. 🗣🇪🇸 #UCL“This game to influence my future? No - I’ve not decided, I give my best and then we will see what happens next season”. https://t.co/Xdep9UxFpD

Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner as PSG secured a narrow 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Round-of-16 clash in the UEFA Champions League.

With just under a minute remaining in the game, the forward went past two defenders before beating Thibaut Courtois. This came after Lionel Messi missed a penalty on the hour mark.

Real Madrid, however, never seemed to be in the game. Carlo Ancelotti's side had just two shots in the entire 90 minutes, none of which were on target.

The Parisian giants will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg, which is scheduled to take place on March 9th at the Santiago Bernabeu.

How has Kylian Mbappe performed for PSG this season?

Despite rumors suggesting this could be his last season in Paris, Kylian Mbappe is currently PSG's highest goalscorer this season. He has scored 22 goals and provided 16 assists in 32 appearances for the Parisian giants across all competitions.

The former AS Monaco sensation has had a stellar record for Paris Saint-Germain since his move to the French capital in 2017. In 203 appearances for the club, he has scored 154 goals and provided 77 assists in all competitions.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh