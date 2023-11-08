"I decided to stay" - £50 million rated star reveals why he decided to stay at current club despite reported Liverpool interest

Reported Liverpool and Newcastle United target Khephren Thuram has revealed why he decided to stay put at his club this season. The OGC Nice midfielder explained that he chose to remain at the Allianz Riviera to continue his progress as a layer.

Thuram became a target for multiple clubs in Europe following his brilliant outing with Nice last season. The midfielder made 48 appearances for the French club across all competitions, recording two goals and eight assists. He made several eye-catching displays in the center of the pitch.

The Frenchman has taken up from where he left off this term. He continues to produce decent performances as Nice chase down the Ligue 1 title. They currently sit atop the table with 25 points in 11 games, having won seven and drawn four of their 11 games in the French top flight so far.

Having featured in nine games for the club so far, the midfielder said that he's started the campaign well as he told Get France Football News.

“I think I’ve started the season well. The team has, of course, had a very good start to the season. I have developed aspects of my game."

The 22-year-old then proceeded to address links to Liverpool and Newcastle United during the summer transfer window, saying:

“Regarding what happened in the transfer window, I decided to stay. I wanted to continue to progress at Nice, and progress as a player at this club. Honestly, it made me happy to be linked to all these clubs left, right and centre."

“It shows I’m doing the right things. But, as I said, I knew I wanted to stay here,” he added.

Thuram's contract with Nice runs until 2025 and is rated around £50 million by the club.

How did Liverpool and Newcastle United fare in the Premier League at the weekend?

Liverpool had a weekend to forget as they struggled against a resilient Luton Town side at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, November 5. The Reds came from behind to secure a point, thanks to Luis Diaz's late strike canceling out Tahith Chong's opener.

Newcastle, meanwhile, managed to get the better of Arsenal in an intense clash at St. James' Park on Saturday. The Magpies secured a 1-0 win, with Anthony Gordon finding the back of the net in the 64th minute, albeit controversially. The goal was checked for three different incidents but VAR deemed it to be legal.

Following the two results, Liverpool now occupy the third position in the Premier League table with 24 points in 11 games. Newcastle, on the other hand, are ranked sixth with 20 points.