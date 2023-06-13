"I have a deep relationship with Barcelona" - Lionel Messi recalls 'strange feeling' when Culers chanted his name at the Camp Nou

Lionel Messi has expressed his pride in seeing Barcelona fans chant his name at Camp Nou throughout the past season.

Barca supporters would chant the iconic forward's name in the 10th minute of matches as speculation grew over a potential return. The 35-year-old's contract with Paris Saint-Germain was expiring at the end of June and the Blaugrana were keen on a reunion.

However, Messi opted to join MLS side Inter Miami as he had doubts about Barcelona's financial stability. He was asked about the Camp Nou faithful's chants while on international duty with Argentina this week. He responded (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Even though I wasn't there, they were chanting my name… It was a little strange, but it made great sense. I spent many years there, and so did my kids. I have a deep relationship with Barcelona.”

Lionel Messi is adored by Barca fans after spending 16 illustrious seasons in Catalonia. The Catalan hero scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games across competitions. He won four Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga titles, and seven Copa del Rey trophies with the Blaugrana.

The Argentine great is set to be recognized for his extraordinary career with the La Liga giants. Barca released a statement on their website in reaction to Messi's move to Inter Miami, stating:

"Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi (his father) also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barça fans to honor a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barça."

Messi is heading to the MLS where he becomes the biggest name in the league's history. He joins an Inter Miami side that currently sitting bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference League.

The Herons will be hoping Messi can transform the side and replicates the form he achieved at Camp Nou. The iconic forward also leaves PSG as a two-time Ligue 1 champion, scoring 32 goals and contributing 35 assists in 75 games.

Lionel Messi spoke glowingly of his love for Barcelona in 2019

Lionel Messi bid farewell to the Blaugrana in 2021.

Lionel Messi made a sad departure from Barcelona in 2021 when the La Liga giants were unable to afford a new contract for their former captain. He wanted to stay with the Blaugrana but their financial complications meant he was forced out the door.

The Argentine icon commented on his love for Barca in 2019 stating that he never wanted to leave Camp Nou. He said (via Barca Worldwide):

“Barcelona is my life, they have brought me to where I am today. I could not leave, I don’t want to leave. My heart stays with Barcelona.”

Lionel Messi left the Catalan giants and headed to PSG where he struggled with adaption problems. He also held a frosty relationship with Parisian, a stark contrast to the admiration he received during his 16 seasons in Catalonia.

