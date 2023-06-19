"I definitely won't go on loan again" - Arsenal attacker makes bold claim on future amid transfer speculation

Amid links to multiple Serie A and Premier League clubs, Arsenal attacker Folarin Balogun has declared that he will not go out on loan again. His comments came after the attacker helped the USA retain their CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday night (June 18)

Arsenal academy graduate Balogun has only made two Premier League appearances since making his senior team debut in 2020. He spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Reims, enjoying the best season of his career so far. He ended the campaign with 22 goals in 39 games across competitions.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old shone brightly for the US, scoring in the 34th minute to propel his team to a 2-0 victory over Canada. After the game, he spoke about his future, clearly stating that he was not looking for another loan stint. He said (via BBC):

“I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen. But I'm just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family. What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again."

According to reports, the Gunners are interested in signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer. With Gabriel Jesus already on the team, Havertz’s potential arrival could tank Balogun’s chances of being a regular at Arsenal.

It is believed that Inter Milan and AC Milan are both interested in signing the US attacker. Few Premier League clubs are also reportedly keen on signing the Gunners’ academy graduate.

Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal could sell Thomas Partey this summer

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there is a possibility that the Gunners will sell Thomas Partey in the summer transfer window. Clubs are reportedly interested in luring him away from the Emirates Stadium and there have been talks about his exit.

On Twitter, Romano wrote:

“Understand there’s concrete chance for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal this summer. Clubs are interested and there are discussions about his exit.”

The transfer guru further added that Mikel Arteta’s side are currently focused on sealing the transfer of Declan Rice, with talks of Partey’s future sitting on the back burner.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Understand there’s concrete chance for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal this summer. Clubs are interested and there are discussions about his exit.



Current contract expiring in June 2025 and no talks to extend as of today.



Arsenal priority remains Declan Rice. Understand there’s concrete chance for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal this summer. Clubs are interested and there are discussions about his exit. #AFC Current contract expiring in June 2025 and no talks to extend as of today.Arsenal priority remains Declan Rice. 🚨 Understand there’s concrete chance for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal this summer. Clubs are interested and there are discussions about his exit. #AFCCurrent contract expiring in June 2025 and no talks to extend as of today.Arsenal priority remains Declan Rice. https://t.co/LwrUPhQ6sF

“Current contract expiring in June 2025 and no talks to extend as of today. Arsenal's priority remains Declan Rice.”

Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid for a €50 million fee in 2020. The Ghana international has thus far featured in 99 games for the club in all competitions, scoring five times.

Poll : 0 votes