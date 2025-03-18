“I definitely know Conte didn’t like it” - Danny Drinkwater shares why Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard frustrated Antonio Conte

Former Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has claimed that Eden Hazard's laidback approach to training regularly drove former boss Antonio Conte to frustration. Drinkwater spoke about training alongside the Belgian superstar when they were both at Stamford Bridge.

He said on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“He would be in training, laces would be undone, he wasn’t really a trainer, and he’d be cold; he wouldn’t have run anywhere; he’d get the ball in a small-sided game, dribble past three or four players, and it would go in the back of the net. He’s not even trying; that’s the mad thing about it."

Hazard was a star player for Chelsea while Conte was in charge at the Bridge from 2016 to 2018. He helped them win the Premier League and the FA Cup in that period. Yet, his talent for matchdays had not quite matched the rigors of training under Conte, which annoyed the manager, as Drinkwater further revealed:

“He wouldn’t take training seriously. He didn’t need to because he’d know how good he was in a game… I definitely know [Antonio] Conte didn’t like it. He didn’t like it, but you’ve got no option to play him because he’s going to 100 per cent win you the game without a doubt.”

Under the Italian manager Eden Hazard played 94 games for the Blues, bagging 34 goals and providing 20 assists.

Chelsea fullback Fofana condemns racist abuse after Arsenal defeat

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has condemned racism after being the target of social media abuse following his team's 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday (March 16). The French center-back posted images of racist messages he received and called for action to deal with online abuse.

Fofana wrote on Instagram (via BBC):

"2025, stupidity and cruelty can no longer hide. It's not just football; it's not just a 'game' when some believe that their skin colour makes them superior to others. It's time for things to change, for platforms to take action, and everyone to take responsibility."

Chelsea described the abuse in an official statement as “abhorrent”, adding that the club was “disgusted” by what had occurred. The club said it fully supported Fofana and pledged to assist the authorities in finding those responsible.

The Premier League also condemned the episode, saying it was “appalled” by the messages sent to Fofana. The league said it would continue to work with social media companies in an effort to eliminate discrimination and to help ensure players are safe from such attacks.

