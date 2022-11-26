"I would definitely sell him" - Pundit tells Premier League club to sell Chelsea target to Tottenham Hotspur

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Everton to sell Chelsea-linked forward Anthony Gordon to Tottenham Hotspur.

Gordon, 21, has emerged as a breakthrough talent due to his fine performances for Everton since the start of last season. Earlier this summer, he emerged as a surprise transfer target for the West London outfit after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

According to football.london, Chelsea are still interested in securing the signature of Gordon in the near future. Tottenham are also keen to rope in the England U21 international in the winter transfer window.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor shared his thoughts on Gordon's future and claimed that Everton should cash in on him. He said:

"If Spurs are interested in Gordon, I would definitely sell him. I feel like he hasn't done anything really since he got linked with a move to Chelsea. Lampard's been playing him from the bench in the last few games. That's strange with the quality that he's got."

Agbonlahor insisted that the Toffees should offload the versatile attacker due to his lackluster performances this campaign. He concluded:

"He's not been putting in the performances. Did the big-money transfer links get to his head? There are questions to be asked there. He needs to sort himself out because clubs might be interested but they might not if they see your performances can drop so easily. I think if Everton can get a decent amount, they would sell him."

A tireless runner adept at operating on either flank, Gordon shot to fame after registering four goals and three assists in 40 games for the Toffees last campaign. His stature at the club has witnessed a rise since the departure of Richarlison to Tottenham earlier this summer.

Gordon, who has a deal until June 2025 at Goodison Park, has netted three goals in 15 overall matches in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Chelsea and Tottenham set to battle it out to sign La Liga defender in January

According to 90min, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in acquiring the services of Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres in the upcoming winter transfer window. Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also in the race to sign the left-footed Spaniard.

Although the defender has a £55 million release clause, the La Liga outfit are prepared to sell him for a fee in the region of £40 million.

Torres, 25, has established himself as a crucial starter for Villarreal over the past three seasons. He has registered 11 goals and five assists in 150 matches across all competitions for the Yellow Submarine, helping them lift the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League trophy in the process.

