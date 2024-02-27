"I would definitely sell because he looks so unhappy" - Pundit offers Manchester United transfer advice involving superstar

British television presenter Jeff Stelling has claimed that Manchester United should look to offload Marcus Rashford. He claimed that Rashford needs to kickstart his career by leaving Manchester United.

Stelling told talkSPORT, as quoted by TBR Football:

“I would sell. I would definitely sell because he looks so unhappy and out of sorts. But again, who would you sell him to? Do you know something? I actually think more from his point of view than anything, he just needs to get away and kickstart his career because his body language, he does just not look happy at all.”

Rashford's form has fallen off a cliff this season following his career-best campaign last time out. The England international found the back of the net 30 times and produced 11 assists in 56 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season.

In comparison, the 26-year-old has scored just five times while providing six assists in 31 games across competitions this season. Rashford has also made headlines this season for disciplinary issues.

Pundit makes a bold claim regarding Manchester United star Casemiro

Former England attacker-turned-television-pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has criticized Manchester United midfielder Casemiro for his disciplinary issues on the pitch. The Brazil international has struggled for form this season following a fantastic first season having joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

While Casemiro's performances have not been up to the mark, his tendency to get stuck into challenges has been a real concern. The Brazilian midfield dynamo has seen a yellow card six times in 18 appearances this season, including three in his last five games.

Speaking on TalkSport, Agbonlahor criticized the experienced Manchester United midfielder for his tendency to make dirty tackles. He said (via TBR Football):

“I look at the signings they have made, panic signings, especially Casemiro. He has three years left on crazy money. He looks like he is trying to get sent off every time he plays, he gets booked and then he does another one.”

Erik ten Hag took Casemiro off at half-time in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Luton Town. The former Real Madrid superstar only played 53 minutes on Saturday, February 24 as the Red Devils lost 2-1 to Fulham and was booked in the first half.