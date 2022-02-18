"I definitely wouldn’t rule out" - Rivaldo says Newcastle United could persuade Real Madrid star to join them next season

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has tipped Real Madrid star Gareth Bale to return to the Premier League this summer, possibly in a move to Newcastle United.

The Welshman is currently seeing off his contract with Real Madrid, which expires in June, following which he'll become a free agent.

With head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirming that Bale will leave at the end of the season, his next destination is still the subject of speculation.

"It's important for Bale to finish his career well here". Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid in June, Carlo Ancelotti confirms: "Bale has had injuries, then his contract ends - he may not have had a good motivation but he wants to finish here as he deserves".

Italian news outlet Tuttomercatoweb have reported that the 32-year-old has a pre-contract agreement in place with former side Tottenham Hotspur.

He returned to north London on loan in the 2020/21 season, registering 16 goals and three assists in 34 games for another successful spell.

So considering that, a third term with the Lilywhites cannot be ruled out, although Newcastle, after the Saudi takeover, are in the running as well.

The opportunity to spearhead the revolution currently underway at the club would be an attractive prospect as long as they don't get relegated this season.

Newcastle are being tipped to sign Gareth Bale if, as expected, his time at Real Madrid comes to an end this summer.

Rivaldo also feels Bale will have the chance to return to the top at St. James' Park.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, he said:

"I think he [Bale] could even stay in Spain if a good offer arrives from a club with European ambitions. But the most likely scenario should be a return to England to a league he knows well, but that is also more demanding than any other."

He added:

"I definitely wouldn’t rule out a move to Newcastle as I think there is a chance they might convince him to return to the highest level as one of the stars of the team next season, in what will presumably become a very interesting squad."

Real Madrid outcast still has plenty in the tank

Bale's form at Real Madrid in the last few years would suggest he's finished at the top.

However, his loan spell at Spurs showed what the Welshman is capable of when given a proper chance to shine.

Rivaldo believes Bale still has a few years left in him, and points to players like Cristiano Ronaldo, who's starring for Manchester United at 37, for longevity.

"At 32 years-old he can still play for some time if he wishes to follow the steps of others like Cristiano Ronaldo, Thiago Silva or even myself."

Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 for a then-world record fee of €91 million and has since netted 106 goals in 256 games, lifting 14 titles, including four Champions League trophies.

